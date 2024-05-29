Nelly Korda eyes seventh win of the season at U.S. Women's Open 2024 in Lancaster

Heading into the 2024 U.S. Women's Open at the Lancaster Country Club, Nelly Korda is a massive favorite to win the competition. This season, Korda has been at her absolute best as she has managed to win a total of six events on the LPGA Tour. At the U.S. Women's Open, she will be eyeing her seventh title.

Korda, who became the third woman to win five consecutive events, has been one of the best hitters of the ball this season on the LPGA Tour. However, apart from hitting the ball well, she has also managed to stay consistent. When asked how she managed her consistency, Korda credited her coaches.

In an interview ahead of the U.S. Women's Open, Korda spoke about the difference it made having a coach during the event. She said:

“I rarely had a coach out here with me last year and the years before. And I love the fact that I have one out here now, because before, if I wasn’t hitting it well – it’s different to have someone out here versus FaceTiming them and trying to figure it out on your own. Actually, having that face-to-face conversation and them putting you in that position and kind of feeling it, because feel versus real is very, very different."

Having a coach has indeed benefitted Nelly Korda greatly. The solitary instance this season where she competed without her coaches, at The Cognizant Founders Open, resulted in her not securing a victory. Hence, along with her coaches, Korda will look to win her seventh title this season at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open.

Exploring Nelly Korda's performance on the LPGA Tour in the 2024 season

Nelly Korda after winning the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open

As mentioned above, the 2024 season has been nothing short of spectacular for Nelly Korda. If anything, she has been establishing herself as one of the best players to play on the LPGA Tour. With a total of six victories until now, she seems dedicated to breaking records.

While Korda started her season by finishing T16, she quickly gained momentum and won five consecutive events. One of these five events also constituted a major victory when Korda lifted The Chevron Championship. Here is a detailed look at Nelly Korda's performance this season:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Lake Nona Golf & Country Club)

Position: T16

Overall Score: 71-69-72-74 286 (-2)

LPGA Drive On Championship (Bradenton Country Club)

Position: 1-x

Overall Score: 65-67-68-73 273 (-11)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship (Palos Verdes Golf Club)

Position: 1-x

Overall Score: 72-67-67-69 275 (-9)

Ford Championship pres. by KCC (Seville Golf and Country Club)

Position: 1

Overall Score: 66-68-69-65 268 (-20)

T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards (Shadow Creek Golf Course)

Position: 1

Overall Score: 73-73-69 215 (-1)

The Chevron Championship (The Club at Carlton Woods)

Position: 1

Overall Score:68-69-69-69 275 (-13)

Cognizant Founders Cup (Upper Montclair Country Club)

Position: T7

Overall Score: 69-66-73-73 281 (-7)

Mizuho Americas Open (Liberty National Golf Club)

Position: 1

Overall Score: 70-68-65-71 274 (-14)

