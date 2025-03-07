Nelly Korda flaunts her blonde hairdo in latest post

Nelly Korda recently showcased her blonde hairdo in her latest social media update. On her Instagram Story, the LPGA star shared a picture of her long, light blonde locks while sitting inside her car.

On Thursday, Korda took to her Instagram to flaunt her new haircolor, and tagged her hairstylist, Madi Carter (@the.blonde.muse).

Carter later reshared the 2-time Major winner's post and remarked that Korda's hair has grown a lot since January 2024, writing:

"I hadn’t seen @nellykorda since January of LAST YEAR for a foil. This was the grow out"

The stylist later went on to share a close-up of a smooth blend of blonde shades, and in a different clip, Carter showed the back view of Korda's flowing tresses inside a salon.

Nelly Korda flaunts her blonde hairdo in the latest post (Images via @nellykorda/Instagram and @the.blonde.muse/Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the greens, Nelly Korda has competed in two tournaments in the 2025 season. She played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions where she finished second. She then tied for seventh at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Golf Club.

In an Instagram post shared on February 10, Nelly Korda thanked the local support at Bradenton and wrote:

"Bradenton (red heart emoji) Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams," she added.

Korda also competed in the Seminole Pro-Member event held at Seminole Golf Club in South Florida this week. She partnered with John Waldron of Goldman Sachs and tied for 30th.

Nelly Korda discusses her schedule for the 2025 season

Nelly Korda entered 2025 on the back of an impressive season last year, when she clinched seven wins on the LPGA tour and made the cut in 13 of the 16 tournaments she participated in. In a press conference at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January, Nelly Korda was asked about the events she'd be competing in this year after a promising 2024 season.

"Yeah, I think there is a great flow in it," Nelly responded. "You start off the year in Florida with the two events. I'm not going to play Asia. Going to go to the west coast, start in Arizona, Vegas, and then you want to be primed for the majors, right?"

Nelly Korda will next compete at the Ford Championship, which is scheduled from March 28 to 31 at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona.

Further emphasizing on balancing the workload amid a hectic schedule, she added:

"So scheduling around there, and then on top of that, you have to make sure that your body is 100%. So last year I had an injury towards the end of the year. So close. So that's going to be my number one goal, is just to stay healthy. If my body is not feeling 100% then I'm not going to push it."

The American golfer also discussed the importance of a well-structured LPGA schedule to reduce cross-country travel and called for improving player convenience.

