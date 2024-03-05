Seminole Pro-Member Event results: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas' performances explored

The super exclusive Seminole Pro-Member golf tournament was played this Monday, March 4, at the Seminole Golf-Club. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were three of the main highlights that featured in the star studded field.

Tiger Woods teamed up with the CEO of the PGA of America, Seth Waugh. The team's final score was 67 (NET) to finish T33 on that list. The GROSS ranking score was 70, finishing T44.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, teamed up with none other than his dad, Gerry McIlroy. Their scores were 66 (NET) and 68 (GROSS) to finish T22 and T20 in each of the rankings, respectively.

Justin Thomas was teamed with investor and billionaire Mike Walrath. The duo posted scores of 69 (GROSS) and 67 (NET) to finish T30 and T48, respectively.

The GROSS score is the exact number of strokes used to finish a hole (or round in this case). The NET score takes into account the handicap level of each player and is used when the teaming players have different skill levels, as in the case of the Seminole Pro-Member field.

The Seminole Pro-Member is a golf tournament hosted by the very exclusive Seminole Golf Club, located in Juno Beach, Florida. The event is held each year on the Monday following the West Palm Beach Classic (now called The Cognizant Classic) and brings together some of the best players available.

Who won the Seminole Pro-Member 2024?

Mackenzie Hughes, a duo with investment banker Frank Edwards, won the Seminole Pro-Member in the GROSS rankings (64). The NET list was led by Erik Van Rooyen and John Pinkham (62).

Hughes and Edwards proved to be playing at an excellent level, as they also finished T2 in the NET division (62). Another team with a similar performance was that of Ryan Fox and Jimmy Dunne, T2 in both divisions with 65 GROSS and 62 NET.

Three female professional players made up the field. Nelly Korda teamed up with senior leader of Goldman Sachs (one of Korda's sponsors) John Waldron and finished T30 in GROSS (69) and T22 in NET (66).

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Marina Alex played a duo with Tom Lister. They finished T68 at both GROSS and NET (74 and 71). Jaye Marie Green teamed with Rich Drucker and finished 78th on both lists, with scores of 80 on GROSS and 78 on NET.