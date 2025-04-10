Nelly Korda flaunts her “cute skort” from $118.74Bn-worth athletic clothing giant

Nelly Korda continues to make waves on and off the course. Recently, she created buzz by showcasing a chic Nike skort in her latest Instagram story. In January 2023, Korda officially became a Nike athlete. According to MacroTrends, Nike is currently valued at $118.74 billion.

On April 10, Nelly Korda shared an Instagram story wearing a white colored Nike skort. She paired it up with a dark green Nike T-shirt and white sneakers from from the same brand. Korda completed her look with a white cap. She is seen taking a shot on the course. She captioned the story:

"Need to work on my fit check"

"Isn't this Nike skort so cute?"

Nelly Korda's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Recently, Nike reported a 10% year-over-year drop in revenue, totaling $11.6 billion as of March 2025. Even with this decline, the brand maintains its global presence through athlete endorsements.

In 2024, in North America, Nike's revenue decreased by 11%. Its footwear sales dropped by 14%, and apparel sales decreased by 10%. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, its revenue fell by 13%, with a 14% decrease in footwear sales and a 13% decline in apparel sales. While in Greater China, Nike's sales declined by 4%, with footwear down 3% and apparel down by 10%. However, Nike's gross margin was improved by 120 basis points to 45.4% in October 2024.

Apart from highlighting her collab with Nike, Korda recently caught attention after her swing video created a buzz.

Nelly Korda's swing shines bright as she continues her LPGA reign

Nelly Korda's swing made waves on the LPGA's Instagram page ahead of the 2025 Chevron Championship. On April 10, the LPGA Tour shared Korda's video on Instagram. The video is from a morning practice session, which shows Korda hitting the ball. Her fans are showering praise in the comments. The caption of the post reads:

"Here's a little something to tide you over until the first major of the season😉"

Korda kicked off the 2025 season with a runner-up finish at the Tournament of Champions and followed it with a T7 at the Founders Cup. On top of that, her 2024 season was also remarkable. She won seven titles, including a major title at the Chevron Championship. Korda also became the first golfer since Yani Tseng in 2011 to win that many titles in a single season.

Moving forward, Korda is all set to defend her title at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. This event will return to Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City from May 8 to 11. It offers free general admission to active military, veterans, and first responders. Nelly Korda is gearing up to appear alongside top-tier talent across the LPGA Tour, which will be hosted by Michelle Wie West, Mizuho America's brand ambassador.

