Nelly Korda flaunts luxury $2,600 bag with olive top and white cargos for effortless Tuesday look

Nelly Korda shared an image of her outfit with her fans on Tuesday, July 1. Among the casual look, one accessory stood out the most.

Ad

In a mirror selfie posted on Instagram, the World No. 1 golfer wore a casual olive green halter neck tank top with a pair of white cargos. However, what completed the look was her luxury bag.

Nelly Korda rocked Bottega Veneta's Mini Wallace bag in black. The bag retails for a whopping $2,600 on the brand's official website.

Here's a look at the LPGA Tour star's outfit this week (via Instagram @nellykorda):

Nelly Korda shares her Tuesday outfit (Image via Instagram @nellykorda)

The mirror selfie, which was taken at her home gym, also shows her accessorizing the outfit well with a pair of Nike sneakers. The Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP Travis Scott Medium Olive retails for an impressive $725 on StockX.

Ad

Trending

Nelly Korda accessorized the look perfectly with an open natural hairdo and a black leather watch with gold hardware.

The world-class golfer's next tournament is scheduled to be the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, which will be held from July 10 to 13 at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

When Nelly Korda spoke about her Met Gala experience

Nelly Korda attended the iconic 2024 Met Gala in New York City. As the first golfer to attend the prestigious event after Tiger Woods did so in 2013, she had much to say about her experience at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Ad

Reflecting on the event, she said (via Golf Monthly):

"I thought, you know, I would never ever think that I would ever be able to attend the Met Gala. As a girl I watched it growing up and just in awe of all the dresses. To be on the red carpet or green carpet was a dream come true. It was so, so crazy. You're standing in line ready to get on the carpet and you're like seeing all these people you usually watch in TV shows or movies and they're like famous singers and you're star struck the entire time. It's the best people watching for me. I was just silent looking at everyone's dresses."

Ad

While she thoroughly enjoyed rocking one of Oscar de la Renta's dresses and diamond jewelry from William Goldberg, she expressed her comfort zone in her golf clothes. Here's a look at Nelly Korda's outfit at the 2024 Met Gala (via Getty):

Nelly Korda, The 2024 Met Gala (Image via Getty)

Korda also noted that in preparation for walking the red carpet, she got a spray tan to hide the infamous golfer's sock tan. The Olympian met several other athletes and music icons, such as Shakira and Jaden Smith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More