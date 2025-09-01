Nelly Korda gets ‘back to work’ as she shares hilarious meme of herself 

Another week brought more frustration for Nelly Korda fans. After opening the FM Championship with a strong 5-under round on Thursday, Korda’s search for a 2025 victory continued. She closed with a 3-over 75 on Sunday, finishing tied for 35th at 6-under par. It marked the third time in her past six starts that she ended a tournament with a 3-over or worse final round.Well, as it turns out, Nelly Korda is as upset with her performance this season as her fans. A few hours ago, she took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture with her caddie. Both of them look astonished. In the caption, she wrote:“Looking at my recent golf like 😦😂 Back to work!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKorda has been the picture of consistency this season with 14 starts, no missed cuts, and leading the LPGA in birdie average at 4.59 per round. Yet the lack of a win continues to overshadow her otherwise solid play. She now turns her attention to the Kroger Queen City Championship, scheduled for September 11–14 at TPC River’s Bend in Ohio, where she tied for fifth last year and hopes for a turnaround.At the FM Championship, the pattern persisted. Her Sunday 75 was the second time in three starts she ended a tournament with that score. The biggest concern has been her closing rounds: her final-round average has jumped from 69.58 in 2024 to 71.27 this year. It’s a stark contrast to her dominant 2024 season, where she won five straight events and seven titles overall.Nelly Korda’s current scoring average is 69.87, just a touch better than last year’s 70.04. That puts her second in scoring average behind Atthaya Thitikul, the same position she held at this stage in 2024.Nelly Korda made an equipment change ahead of the FM ChampionshipNelly Korda made a mid-season change to her putter in an effort to spark better results.After dropping from the World No. 1 ranking, Korda switched from a mallet-style putter to a blade-style TaylorMade model, the same style she used during her 2024 winning streak.“It’s kind of the head that I was putting with last year, but a TaylorMade,” said Korda.She ranked 20th in strokes gained putting ahead of the FM Championship. The move wasn’t without purpose. She wanted to go back to something that had previously delivered both confidence and results. The blade head was paired with a Super Stroke grip, a choice aimed at regaining a familiar feel while introducing slight changes to her setup.“Just something else that I’ve been feeling. Just something new...I knew I had so much success with that kind of putter and felt confident with it.... Obviously, it’s a different grip, too. It’s a Super Stroke. I just picked it out of the group of putters that I had and that I liked, and kind of went with it,” she explained.The switch shows Korda is taking an active approach to solving her struggles rather than waiting for her form to return on its own.