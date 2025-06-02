Nelly Korda gets honest about the US Open run after disappointing Major week

The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open delivered a tightly contested competition featuring some of the top names in golf, including World No. 1 Nelly Korda. Held at Erin Hills Golf Course, the tournament saw Korda competing for her first career U.S. Women’s Open title.

Over four rounds, she demonstrated steady and impressive play, finishing the event at five under par. Despite maintaining strong form throughout the week and staying within reach of the lead, Korda ultimately finished tied for second. The title went to Sweden’s Maja Stark, who posted a seven-under-par total to secure the victory.

After the close miss at Erin Hills this year, Nelly Korda took to her official Instagram account and shared a few special moments from the 2025 US Women’s Open. Some of her was trying to make a putt, one shaking hands with her fans, one with her caddie, and she ended the last one signing scorecards.

Talking about the difficulty of the course, in the caption, she wrote:

“@uswomensopen is always a TEST 🤪😉Hopefully trending in the right direction :) Thank you to everyone who came out and supported!”

Stark's performance edged out the rest of the field, marking a significant win in her career. Korda's result, while just short of the win, further reinforced her status as one of the most consistent and competitive players on the LPGA Tour this season.

Just like most other LPGA Tour pros, she also congratulated Maja Stark on her maiden Major win. In the same caption, she added:

“Congratulations to @majastark1 on an amazing performance! Go pack go! 🧀”

The World No. 1 may have failed to win another Major, but needless to say, this season has been a roller coaster for Nelly Korda.

How has Nelly Korda’s 2025 season been so far?

Nelly Korda has delivered a consistently strong performance throughout the 2025 LPGA Tour season, highlighted by a runner-up result at the U.S. Women’s Open. Demonstrating both precision and resilience, Korda has remained a regular presence on leaderboards across major events and elite tournaments. Her form has been marked by solid scoring, including double-digit under-par totals in several outings. Here's her list of performances in 2025 so far:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions : 2, $227,854.00

: 2, $227,854.00 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands : T7, $51,522.00

: T7, $51,522.00 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass : T22, $22,539.00

: T22, $22,539.00 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards : T28, $15,656.00

: T28, $15,656.00 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro : T16, $48,350.00

: T16, $48,350.00 The Chevron Championship : T14, $104,783.00

: T14, $104,783.00 Mizuho Americas Open : T5, $106,039.00

: T5, $106,039.00 U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T2, $1,052,621.00

