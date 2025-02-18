Nelly Korda hilariously trolls $25M Keegan Bradley's moustache look during TGL

LPGA Tour golfer Nelly Korda poked fun at Keegan Bradley's latest look during his TGL match on Monday, February 17. In the match between Boston Common Golf and The Bay Golf Club, Bradley sported a moustache and wore a green outfit with a white Srixon cap.

Korda took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Bradley on-screen in his green outfit. She captioned the post:

"LUIGI!"

She also shared a sticker of the iconic Nintendo character, Luigi, from the Super Mario franchise.

TGL's eighth match between Boston Common Golf and The Bay Golf Club started with the triple format, with Boston quickly taking the lead by 2-0 on the first hole while making good use of the Hammer. However, The Bay quickly rebounded on the third and fifth holes, taking a 3-2 lead.

Bradley was sensational in the singles format, winning both his holes against Shane Lowry. Wyndham Clark made a splendid 10-foot eagle putt on the final hole to win the match by 5-4 at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Here's a hole-by-hole score of the eighth TGL match:

Triples Format (Holes 1–9):

Hole 1 : BOS 2 - 0 BAY

: BOS - BAY Hole 2 : BOS 0 - 0 BAY

: BOS - BAY Hole 3 : BOS 0 - 1 BAY

: BOS BAY Hole 4 : BOS 0 - 0 BAY

: BOS - BAY Hole 5 : BOS 0 - 2 BAY

: BOS - BAY Hole 6 : BOS 0 - 0 BAY

: BOS - BAY Hole 7 : BOS 0 - 0 BAY

: BOS - BAY Hole 8 : BOS 0 - 0 BAY

: BOS - BAY Hole 9: BOS 0 - 0 BAY

Singles Format (Holes 10–15):

Hole 10 : BOS (Keegan Bradley) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)

: BOS (Keegan Bradley) BAY (Shane Lowry) Hole 11 : BOS (Rory McIlroy) 0 - 1 BAY (Ludvig Åberg)

: BOS (Rory McIlroy) - BAY (Ludvig Åberg) Hole 12 : BOS (Hideki Matsuyama) 0 - 0 BAY (Wyndham Clark)

: BOS (Hideki Matsuyama) - BAY (Wyndham Clark) Hole 13 : BOS (Keegan Bradley) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)

: BOS (Keegan Bradley) BAY (Shane Lowry) Hole 14 : BOS (Rory McIlroy) 0 - 0 BAY (Ludvig Åberg)

: BOS (Rory McIlroy) - BAY (Ludvig Åberg) Hole 15: BOS (Hideki Matsuyama) 0 - 1 BAY (Wyndham Clark)

Final Score:

Boston Common Golf Club (BOS): 4

The Bay Golf Club (BAY): 5

Wyndham Clark says that The Bay Golf Club "kind of eliminated" Boston Common Golf after TGL match

Wyndham Clark delivered a clutch moment for The Bay Golf Club on the final and 15th hole in the eighth TGL match to win by 5-4 against Boston Common Golf. After their team's victory, Clark said:

"Yeah, it's huge. I think we kind of eliminated Boston from the Playoffs, which I think they're a very strong team. I don't know if that's true. Regardless, it's just huge that we know we're in the Playoffs now and continue the momentum."

The Bay Golf Club has played three matches in TGL and has won all of them. It also won against Atlanta Drive Golf Club on Monday in a tight match by 6-5. It's currently on top of the standings. It'll next play against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club next week on Tuesday, February 25.

