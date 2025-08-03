Nelly Korda to lose World No. 1 ranking after a disappointing end to the AIG Women's Open 2025

Nelly Korda is set to be dethroned from the top spot in the Rolex Women's World Rankings when they update on Monday (August 4). She had been the World Number 1 for more than a year, but her disappointing performance in the fifth and final Major of the season, the AIG Women's Open, caused her to plummet in the rankings.Jeeno Thitikul will now be the World No. 1 ranked golfer after finishing ahead of Korda at the AIG Women's Open.Korda's season in 2025 has not been particularly successful by her high standards. Although she has been consistent throughout the season, she has yet to win a single tournament, which is a significant step down in her performance compared to her 2024 season, when she won seven tournaments.Nelly Korda finished the AIG Women's Open with a total score of three-over par, and as of this writing, she is tied for 36th position. She is well outside the top 25. Thus, Jeeno Thitikul, who finished the Major with a total score of 1-over par and is currently tied for 30th position, will take over as the world's top ranked golfer.The news was shared on X by the account Today's Golfer. The post stated:&quot;Nelly Korda failed to finish inside the top 25 at the AIG Women’s Open - which means Jeeno Thitikul will be the new World No.1 in the Rolex Rankings!&quot;Jeeno Thitikul has had an amazing season thus far, even winning the Mizuho Americas Open. She initially achieved the pinnacle in the Rolex Women's World Rankings in October 2022, becoming the first Thai golfer to accomplish such a feat.How did Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul's Round 4 scorecard look?Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul both had decent performances in the AIG Women's Open final round. Here's a look of how the two golfers performed hole-by-hole on the final day.Nelly Kordapar 4 Hole 1: 5 (bogey)par 4 Hole 2: 4par 4 Hole 3: 4par 4 Hole 4: 4par 3 Hole 5: 3par 5 Hole 6: 6 (bogey)par 4 Hole 7: 4par 3 Hole 8: 3par 5 Hole 9: 4 (birdie)par 4 Hole 10: 5 (bogey)par 4 Hole 11: 4par 3 Hole 12: 3par 5 Hole 13: 5par 4 Hole 14: 5 (bogey)par 3 Hole 15: 3par 4 Hole 16: 4par 4 Hole 17: 4par 5 Hole 18: 5Score in Final Round = 3-over par 75Jeeno Thitikul:par 4 Hole 1: 4par 4 Hole 2: 4par 4 Hole 3: 4par 4 Hole 4: 4par 3 Hole 5: 3par 5 Hole 6: 4 (birdie)par 4 Hole 7: 4par 3 Hole 8: 3par 5 Hole 9: 6 (bogey)par 4 Hole 10: 5 (bogey)par 4 Hole 11: 4par 3 Hole 12: 3par 5 Hole 13: 7 (double bogey)par 4 Hole 14: 5 (bogey)par 3 Hole 15: 3par 4 Hole 16: 3 (birdie)par 4 Hole 17: 4par 5 Hole 18: 4 (birdie)Score in final Round = 2-over par 74