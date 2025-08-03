Nelly Korda to lose World No. 1 ranking after a disappointing end to the AIG Women's Open 2025

  • home icon
By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Aug 03, 2025
AIG Women
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two

Nelly Korda is set to be dethroned from the top spot in the Rolex Women's World Rankings when they update on Monday (August 4). She had been the World Number 1 for more than a year, but her disappointing performance in the fifth and final Major of the season, the AIG Women's Open, caused her to plummet in the rankings.

Jeeno Thitikul will now be the World No. 1 ranked golfer after finishing ahead of Korda at the AIG Women's Open.

Korda's season in 2025 has not been particularly successful by her high standards. Although she has been consistent throughout the season, she has yet to win a single tournament, which is a significant step down in her performance compared to her 2024 season, when she won seven tournaments.

Nelly Korda finished the AIG Women's Open with a total score of three-over par, and as of this writing, she is tied for 36th position. She is well outside the top 25. Thus, Jeeno Thitikul, who finished the Major with a total score of 1-over par and is currently tied for 30th position, will take over as the world's top ranked golfer.

The news was shared on X by the account Today's Golfer. The post stated:

"Nelly Korda failed to finish inside the top 25 at the AIG Women’s Open - which means Jeeno Thitikul will be the new World No.1 in the Rolex Rankings!"
Jeeno Thitikul has had an amazing season thus far, even winning the Mizuho Americas Open. She initially achieved the pinnacle in the Rolex Women's World Rankings in October 2022, becoming the first Thai golfer to accomplish such a feat.

How did Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul's Round 4 scorecard look?

Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul both had decent performances in the AIG Women's Open final round. Here's a look of how the two golfers performed hole-by-hole on the final day.

Nelly Korda

  • par 4 Hole 1: 5 (bogey)
  • par 4 Hole 2: 4
  • par 4 Hole 3: 4
  • par 4 Hole 4: 4
  • par 3 Hole 5: 3
  • par 5 Hole 6: 6 (bogey)
  • par 4 Hole 7: 4
  • par 3 Hole 8: 3
  • par 5 Hole 9: 4 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 10: 5 (bogey)
  • par 4 Hole 11: 4
  • par 3 Hole 12: 3
  • par 5 Hole 13: 5
  • par 4 Hole 14: 5 (bogey)
  • par 3 Hole 15: 3
  • par 4 Hole 16: 4
  • par 4 Hole 17: 4
  • par 5 Hole 18: 5
  • Score in Final Round = 3-over par 75

Jeeno Thitikul:

  • par 4 Hole 1: 4
  • par 4 Hole 2: 4
  • par 4 Hole 3: 4
  • par 4 Hole 4: 4
  • par 3 Hole 5: 3
  • par 5 Hole 6: 4 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 7: 4
  • par 3 Hole 8: 3
  • par 5 Hole 9: 6 (bogey)
  • par 4 Hole 10: 5 (bogey)
  • par 4 Hole 11: 4
  • par 3 Hole 12: 3
  • par 5 Hole 13: 7 (double bogey)
  • par 4 Hole 14: 5 (bogey)
  • par 3 Hole 15: 3
  • par 4 Hole 16: 3 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 17: 4
  • par 5 Hole 18: 4 (birdie)
  • Score in final Round = 2-over par 74
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

