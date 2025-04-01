Nelly Korda makes honest admission about her upcoming title defense at the T-Mobile Match Play 

Nelly Korda is all set to defend her title at the upcoming T-Mobile Match Play, one of the most popular events on the LPGA Tour. Korda has shared an Instagram story, highlighting her participation in this event. It will be held at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas from April 2-6.

On April 1st, Korda shared a picture on her Instagram story, where she is posing in front of the T-Mobile Match Play poster. She captioned the story as:

"Kicking off the week in style with my @tmobile fam. Pumped to get @lpgamatchplay started tomorrow! #tmobilepartner"

Nelly Korda's Instagram story

The 2025 T-Mobile Match Play introduces a new format. Sixty-four players will be divided into 16 groups of four, each in round-robin matches for three days. The winner of each group will advance to the knockout stage, entering the final on Sunday. It offers a total prize purse of $2 million and $300,000 for the winner.

Alongside Nelly Korda, the 2025 field features 16 of the world's top 20 players. Leona Maguire, the runner-up in the 2025 final, is also appearing in this event. Other notable entries include Lydia Ko, a 23-time LPGA Tour winner, Jeeno Thitikul, Yuka Saso and Jin Young Ko. Fans can buy tickets to watch this event live starting at $39.98 for adults. Children under 15 have free entry.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda is gearing up for this event after a solid performance at the Ford Championship.

"Golf is just a really funny game, you can never kind of be comfortable" - Nelly Korda

Recently, Nelly Korda appeared at the LPGA Tour's Ford Championship. During the post-round press conference, Korda talked about her performance, highlighting the unpredictable nature of golf. She said:

"Golf is just a really funny game. I mean, you can never kind of be comfortable. You just have to constantly practice, try to improve in every aspect of it. One day your chipping is great; next day it's the weakest part of your game, and vice versa with putting and whatnot. You're always trying to dial it in.

"That's the funny thing about this game and also like the greatest thing about this game, is no one is ever going to be an expert and no one is ever going to have it actually figured out. You think you have it figured out and then you go out and play another golf course and you're like, I really don't have it figured out. It just humbles you in a way and also continuously motivates you."

Korda kicked off the first round with a 5-under 67 on March 27. She hit a birdie on the second hole, followed by a bogey on the fifth. She bounced back with a birdie on the seventh. While on the back nine, Korda carded three consecutive birdies from the 12th to 14th holes. She added another birdie on the 17th to complete her round at 5-under. She eventually finished T22, carding 14 under par.

