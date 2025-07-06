Nelly Korda packs $1,295 luggage among 5 overweight bags ahead of demanding LPGA schedule

Nelly Korda is gearing up for a busy stretch on the LPGA Tour, and her luggage shows she’s ready for anything. The World No. 1 gave fans a glimpse of her travel gear on Instagram, sharing a photo of five bags lined up at the airport. The lineup includes four suitcases and a large golf travel bag, all packed for her month-long stretch of tournaments.

Among the bags is a premium silver carry-on with a smiley face sticker, identified as the TUMI 19 Degree Aluminium Continental Carry-On. Priced at $1,295, the high-end bag features a sleek aluminum design, measures 56.88 cm x 42.91 cm x 23.86 cm, weighs 5.85 kg, and has a 35L capacity.

Nelly Korda captioned her post with humor:

“Packing light? Idk her! One month on the road.”

She also added another note above the image:

“And yes, every bag is overweight 😅”

Screenshot of Nelly Korda’s Instagram story showing her 5 heavy bags ahead of a packed schedule (via @nellykorda)

The 26-year-old has been a TUMI ambassador since 2024 and regularly uses the brand’s luggage for her global tour schedule. Speaking about the partnership, Korda said:

“There’s a lot of synergy between Tumi as a brand and how I approach my game. … We share the same drive for perfection. It’s a partnership that truly feels like the perfect fit.”

After skipping the Dow Championship, Korda is set to return at the Amundi Evian Championship from July 10–13, followed by the Paris Olympics, where she will defend her gold medal. With a busy calendar ahead, it’s no surprise her bags are packed for the long haul.

How has Nelly Korda performed so far in 2025?

Nelly Korda, who has 15 LPGA Tour titles and two major championships in her career, has had an underwhelming season so far. She is still ranked World No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings but has dropped to No. 7 in the CME Points standings. Korda has played 10 events this season, skipping several tournaments in the first half of the year. She has made the cut in all her starts but is yet to win a title in 2025.

She has recorded four top-10 finishes, including two runner-up results, one at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the other at the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally. In the three majors played so far, she finished T14 at The Chevron Championship (2-under), T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open, and T19 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (6-over).

Statistically, Korda’s game has been strong in several areas. She ranks second on the LPGA in Strokes Gained Total (2.47) and Strokes Gained Tee to Green (1.89). She is first in Strokes Gained Off the Tee (1.10), showing her dominance with the driver. Korda also ranks 10th in Strokes Gained Approach (0.82). However, her short game has been inconsistent, with a negative Strokes Gained Around the Green (-0.03), putting her 79th in that category. On the greens, she’s ranked 27th in Strokes Gained Putting (0.62).

As Nelly Korda heads to the Amundi Evian Championship, she will hope to claim her first win of the season. Her best finish at Evian was T8 in 2022, and last year, she finished T26 at 5-under par.

