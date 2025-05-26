Nelly Korda to play for a special cause at U.S. Women’s Open 2025

Nelly Korda is set to return to action this week with the U.S. Women’s Open 2025. However, in her eleventh appearance at the event, she will be playing for a special cause, and that is to raise funds for the breast cancer charity.
Korda is a two-time major champion and is currently ranked the world's No. 1 golfer. She was last seen competing at the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this month, where she tied for 5th.
On Sunday, May 25, Nelly Korda shared on Instagram about her fundraiser program during the upcoming U.S. Women's Open. She has joined hands with Susan G. Komen, a breast cancer organization, for the event. The official handle of the foundation shared information regarding the fundraiser.
"Cheer on Nelly Korda May 29-June 1 at the biggest U.S. women’s golf tournament! She’s an incredible golfer with a generous heart, and she’s playing to end breast cancer. For each of the following accomplishments by Nelly at the tournament, Tokio Marine HCC will donate to Susan G. Komen, the post read.
For every birdie by Korda, Tokio Marine HCC will donate $5,000; for an eagle, the amount will be doubled to $10,000. If she hits an ace, the donation amount will increase to $25,000.
Besides, there is an amount fixed on Korda's win as well. If she wins by three shots, Tokio Marine HCC will donate $100,000, while for a four-stroke triumph, they will give $500,000. And if the margin goes beyond five shots, the donation amount will be $1,000,000.
Fans can also donate to the charity via Swing for Cure's official website.
How has Nelly Korda performed in the U.S. Women's Open in the past?
Nelly Korda has made ten starts at the U.S. Women's Open and has made seven cuts. However, she has finished inside the top ten onlyw twice with T8 being her best result. Last year, but recorded just two top-10 finishes. Last year, she shot 80 and 70 to miss her third cut.
Here's a look at Nelly Korda's results at the U.S. Women's Open:
- 2024 (Lancaster Country Club): MC, +10 (80-70)
- 2023 (Pebble Beach Golf Links): T-64, +13 (76-73-72-80)
- 2022 (Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club): T-8, -2 (70-69-70-73)
- 2021 (The Olympic Club: Lake Course): MC, +11 (78-75)
- 2020 (Champions Golf Club): MC, +4 (73-73)
- 2019 (Country Club of Charleston): T-39, +5 (69-71-73-76)
- 2018 (Shoal Creek): T-10, E (70-74-71-73)
- 2017 (Trump National Golf Club: Old Course): T-44, +6 (70-72-78-74)
- 2016 (CordeValle): T-59, +10 (72-76-75-75)
- 2013 (Sebonack Golf Club): T-64, +22 (73-77-79-81)