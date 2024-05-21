Nelly Korda prize money in 2024: How much has the golfer won so far?

Nelly Korda's maiden trip to Liberty National ended with a large payday, as she won her sixth LPGA trophy at the Mizuho Americas Open, earning $450,000 for the first-place finish. She is the first golfer to make $2 million in one season, having earned $2,943,708 so far in 2024.

In the history of LPGA, Nelly Korda is the third golfer to start and win a tournament five times back-to-back, tying with legends Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam. Her victories this season saw her clinch her second Major title at The Chevron Championship.

Nelly Korda playing from the sixth tee at the Mizuho Americas Open (Image via Getty)

Here's a list of Korda's tournaments and her earnings throughout 2024:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions- $24,216

LPGA Drive On Championship - $262,500

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - $300,000

Ford Championship pres. by KCC - $337,500

T-Mobile Match pres by MGM Rewards - $300,000

The Chevron Championship - $1,200,000

Cognizant Founders Cup - $69,492

Mizuho Americas Open - $450,000

Nelly Korda defeated Hannah Green, the two-time champion in 2024, at the Liberty National, who came second with $1,172,842. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist has won the #1 position in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings as well.

Also, the American golfer is the first player in 11 years to win six or more times in a single season. Nelly Korda has improved her approach towards the game in 2024. Last year, she had positive strokes won in 56% of events she played, which has increased to 67% this season.

Reasons behind Nelly Korda's tremendous success this year

Korda's ability to get better in her performance during her epic winning streak is the most surprising fact in this run. She has one of the LPGA's Tour lowest putt-make percentages, ranging from five to 10.

As mentioned earlier, the overall make rate of strokes gained by Nelly has been 56.7%. Therefore, she converted 40.4% of her putts from that distance, demonstrating how amazing a ball striker she has been in 2024 so far.

Expand Tweet

Korda puts herself in beneficial situations by hitting shots that would overcome the missed putts with ease. Even though she is troubled from five to 10 feet, she keeps adding half a stroke. The 25-year-old has tripled her average stroke from the previous season with each round on the course.

AI-powered predictive analytics have been introduced on the LPGA Tour which shows the golfers who are on their way to creating historic wins similar to the one of Nelly Korda. They show live possibilities of the player's results, as well as other critical information such as the expected cut line. According to these findings, Korda had an 8-10.1% chance of winning each of the last four events she competed in.