Nelly Korda remains in contention at the HGV Tournament of Champions: Leaderboard Explored

The third round of the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions was played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Saturday, February 1. The world number one, Nelly Korda, remained among the top contenders for the title after carding a 69 for the day.

Korda recovered from a slow start (one bogey and no birdies until the seventh hole) to card six birdies and no bogeys for the remainder of the round. Three of her birdies came in a row on the last three holes to move her back into a tie for third place.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After her performance in the third round of the HGV Tournament of Champions, Nelly Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, it was nice. Struggled a little bit with my putter inside ten feet, so it was nice to see three go in at the end of the round to hopefully boost me into the next 18 holes. Was a little frustrating through kind of the middle of the round where I was hitting it really solid; just kind of wasn't converting too many putts."

Nelly Korda is tied for third with another top favorite, defending HGV Tournament of Champions champion Lydia Ko.

2025 HGV Tournament of Champions Round Three Leaderboard

A Lim Kim continues to lead the HGV Tournament of Champions, three shots clear of Linn Grant. Korda and Ko are four shots off the lead in third position heading into the final round.

Here is the leaderboard after 54 holes:

1 A Lim Kim -15

2 Linn Grant -12

T3 Lydia Ko -11

T3 Nelly Korda -11

5 Lauren Coughlin -8

T6 Jin Young Ko -7

T6 Rio Takeda -7

T8 Celine Boutier -6

T8 Leona Maguire -6

T10 Haeran Ryu -5

T10 Hyo Joo Kim -5

T12 Ashleigh Buhai -4

T12 Minjee Lee -4

T12 Pajaree Anannarukarn -4

T12 Yuka Saso -4

T12 Rose Zhang -4

T17 Angel Yin -3

T17 Cheyenne Knight -3

19 Brooke M. Henderson -2

20 Hannah Green -1

T21 Megan Khang E

T21 Alexa Pano E

T21 Patty Tavatanakit E

T21 Allisen Corpuz E

T21 Ayaka Furue E

26 Elizabeth Szokol +1

27 Amy Yang +2

28 Bailey Tardy +3

29 Jasmine Suwannapura +5

30 Linnea Strom +7

31 Moriya Jutanugarn +8

32 Chanettee Wannasaen +9

Lydia Ko carded the best score of the third round (65) thanks to another bogey-free round with seven birdies. That moved her up four places to third. Ko won the 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions with a 14-under total, two strokes ahead of Alexa Pano.

That victory gave the Kiwi the penultimate point (26th) to earn her induction into the super-exclusive LPGA Hall of Fame. Ko earned the 27th and final point by winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback