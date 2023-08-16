Nelly Korda reveals listening to $300,000,000-worth 4x Grammy winner as her go-to hype artist

One of the best players on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda, recently revealed that she sometimes listens to songs by The Weeknd to hype herself up. Across sports, athletes often use music to get themselves into the correct frame of mind before a performance.

In a recent rapid-fire interview posted on Twitter by a fan account, Korda was asked what is her "hype song". The 25-year-old couldn't choose just one song and said:

"It depends on what mood I'm in. Honestly, anything by The Weeknd though."

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, commonly known as The Weeknd, is a Canadian artist who has won four Grammy Awards and has a net worth of around $300 million.

During the rapid-fire interview, Korda also stated that she would choose tennis if she had to play a sport besides golf. She said that the best moment of her career was a tie between winning the Olympic Gold and winning a Major.

Nelly Korda's 2023 LPGA Season so far

Currently ranked fourth in the world, Nelly Korda has had a tough 2023 season so far. She is yet to win a tournament on the LPGA Tour this year. Her best performance was a second place finish behind Ko Jin-young at the 2023 HSBC Women's Champions.

Korda recently finished T11 at the AIG Women's Open and was not particularly proud of her performance. Talking about the tournament and her issues with putting, Korda said:

"Tee to Green, really well! For putting, I'd give myself a D. It was, I started off pretty well and on the back of 9th, I started making more mistakes with short stick. But, overall, I would say I moved up on a moving day. Conditions were tough and I'll take that."

After finishing T9 at the Amundi Evian Championship, Korda returned to World No. 1 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Ko Jin-young held the spot for 10 weeks before Korda overtook her to reclaim the top spot. She sits in second place in the Solheim cup rankings, and will be looking to make the team this year.