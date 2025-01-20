Even before the LPGA Tour season begins at the end of the month, Nelly Korda isn't skipping out on valuable course time. She's the World No. 1 for a lot of reasons, and her work ethic is one of them. She has routinely been spotted on golf courses taking swings and practicing all off-season.

Korda hasn't played since the Grant Thornton Invitational, an unofficial mixed-team event that took place in the middle of December last year. She was paired with Daniel Berger and placed 13th, but has been off since then.

The American hasn't stopped playing golf, however, as her Instagram story routinely proves. This time, she showcased an all-black outfit as she went in for some practice on the putting greens.

Nelly Korda gets some putting practice in ahead of the 2025 LPGA season - Source: via @nellykorda on Instagram

Korda was decked almost head to toe in black. She wore a black toboggan to keep her head warm in the cool January temperatures. She had a black vest jacket with a long-sleeve shirt of the same color to pair with long black leggings. Only her shoes, which were white and blue, provided any break from the dark aesthetic.

Trending

The next opportunity for Korda comes with the debut of the LPGA Tour season at the HGV Tournament of Champions set to be held in Orlando on January 30.

LPGA Tour rebrands tournament in Nelly Korda's hometown

Nelly Korda will defend her hometown title in Bradenton (Image via Imagn)

Nelly Korda is from Bradenton, Florida. A golf tournament debuted at the Bradenton Country Club last January. It has now officially secured a title sponsor for the future, and The Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands will take place at the beginning of February.

Nelly Korda is the defending champion at this event in her hometown. Last January, she defeated Lydia Ko in a two-hole playoff to capture her home victory. She's expected to return to defend her crown early next month.

U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said via the Bradenton Herald:

“The U.S. Virgin Islands is excited to be partnering with the LPGA and continuing to strengthen our connectivity to the golf community."

Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown added:

“It really just shows Bradenton can do things,” Brown said. “And they showed the islands, they showed Lakewood Ranch (last year), which is Manatee County. We’re proud of, and I’m the city of Bradenton, but I’m also proud of our county (doing) as much as we can do to bring people and being placemakers for things.”

The tournament formerly known as the LPGA Drive On Championship was the first-ever professional tournament at the Bradenton Country Club, which is now set to host an event for the second time on February 6, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback