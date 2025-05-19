Nelly Korda’s hairstylist is ‘geeking over’ her SI Swimsuit capture days after the Rolex No. 1 player’s makeover

Nelly Korda debuted a totally different look for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition last week. Normally seen exclusively in golf attire and hats, the Rolex No. 1 golfer in the world got a major makeover to star in the magazine's annual photoshoot.

The makeover went beyond just a new outfit, as she adorned a bikini. She also debuted a brand-new hairstyle, with a new cut and color, making waves in the golf world.

Madi Carter, her stylist in Florida, couldn't help but shout out her muse's incredible new look on social media following the launch of the photoshoot. The stylist said in her caption:

"Geeking over [Nelly Korda] and how this color was captured in [SI Swimsuit]. I’m guessing this growout was at about 6 months at this point. Perfect & effortless #surferblonde."

Korda first debuted this new haircut a couple of weeks ago. For the most part, since then, the golfer has only been seen on the golf course where she frequently dons a hat of some kind.

This was the first time golf fans really got to see the American golfer's new hair in all its glory and without the interruption of a head-covering or any golf-related sweat or unkemptness.

Korda joined Jena Sims, the husband of golfer Brooks Koepka, in the Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated. Sims was one of the cover athletes, though Korda did not make it on there with her. Carter has also done some hairstyling for Olivia Dunne, who also featured in the magazine.

Nelly Korda reveals reasoning for SI Swimsuit shoot

This is the first time Nelly Korda has branched out from golf in this way. It's her debut in the Swimsuit Edition, but this is something she believes is very valuable to her.

Nelly Korda opened up on doing SI Swimsuit (Image via Imagn)

The golfer said she wants young women to see her and be inspired. She shared via Sports Illustrated from the photoshoot:

"Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside of the sport. I get to inspire the next generation, I see girls that look up to me and I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love."

Korda, as the world's top-ranked female golfer and someone who enjoyed a historic year in 2024, is an ambassador for the sport in a way so few others are. It's not a responsibility the new swimsuit model takes lightly.

