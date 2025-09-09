Nelly Korda shares ‘a bit of lately’ during her time away from the LPGA Tour

Former World No. 1 Nelly Korda last competed at the 2025 FM Championship. Although her new putter helped her soar through the leaderboard on the opening day, she failed to eventually contend for the title. Korda had to settle for a disappointing T35 finish, tied with Jenny Bae, Nataliya Guseva, Gemma Dryburgh, and Ariya Jutanugarn.Amid her dry spell on the LPGA Tour, Korda shared updates from her life on Instagram, featuring her time away from golf. She shared a series of pictures.Some were goofy pictures of her, and she ended the series with a picture of a dog holding a Spider-Man toy in its mouth, dressed in a red cape. In the caption, she wrote:“A bit of lately 😊” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first picture in the carousel featured her in a mint green sweatshirt, with a cap and a pair of sunglasses. She posed for the picture as she enjoyed a beverage.The next was of herself with a dog on a couch. The post also featured some latte art, pictures from a beach, and her supporting the Green Bay Packers.Nelly Korda prepares for comeback with practiceNelly Korda is preparing for this week’s Kroger Queen City Championship at Hamilton Township, and she recently gave fans a glimpse of her practice round on Instagram.In a short clip, Korda filmed her playing partner as they studied the green before taking their shot. She could be heard teasing them by asking if they were actually going to hit the ball, before turning the camera on herself.The World No. 2 was sitting on the grass in a purple top, black skirt, and white hat. With her eyes closed and a smile on her face, she let the evening sun light up the shot. She captioned the post:“Nothing like a slow practice round @6:30 p.m.”This week’s tournament will be Nelly Korda’s 16th start of the 2025 season, with 144 players in the field battling for a share of the $2 million purse and valuable tour points.Korda tied for fifth here last year at 14-under, while Lydia Ko stormed to victory at 23-under. The Bradenton native will be aiming to finally claim the trophy at TPC River’s Bend, though the challenge will be stiff with one of the strongest fields to date and plenty of in-form players ready to contend.Nelly Korda will be going up against World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, and two-time LPGA champion Charley Hull when the play begins on Thursday (September 11). Korda is yet to win a tournament this season.