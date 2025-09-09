Nelly Korda preps with ‘slow practice round’ ahead of Kroger Queen City Championship

Nelly Korda is gearing up to compete in the upcoming Kroger Queen City Championship at Hamilton Township. She recently took to Instagram to share a brief peek into her practice round ahead of the tournament.In the video Korda posted, she captured her playing partner analyzing the green as he geared up to take a shot. She could be heard jokingly asking him if he was going to hit the ball, after which she turned the camera to show her face.The World No. 2 golfer could be seen sitting down on the grass while wearing a purple top, black skirt, and white hat. She closed her eyes and smiled at the camera, allowing the radiant setting sun to shine on her face.She wrote in the caption:“Nothing like a slow practice round @6:30 p.m.”Still taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykordaNelly Korda’s appearance in the Kroger Queen City Championship will mark her 16th start of the 2025 season. She is set to compete in the 144-player field of top golfers who will be vying for a share of the tournament's $2 million prize purse.Last year, Korda competed in the Kroger Queen City Championship and finished with 14-under, tying for fifth place with Hyo Joon Jang. She was bested by Lydia Ko, who clinched the title with 23-under.The Bradenton native will attempt to lift the trophy at TPC River’s Bend for the first time this weekend. However, she will have to put up a great performance to have a chance at winning as the tournament this year features one of the strongest fields it has ever seen.Korda is set to compete against top golfers such as World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, No. 3 Lydia Ko, and No. 4 Minjee Lee. Two-time LPGA winner Charley Hull, will also tee off at TPC River’s Bend on Thursday.Nelly Korda expresses displeasure at her ‘recent golf’ following disappointing FM Championship finishNelly Korda last teed off in the 2025 FM Championship at TPC Boston, where she scored a total of 6-under after 72 holes. She tied for 35th place with Nataliya Guseva, Gemma Dryburgh, Jenny Bae, and Ariya Jutanugarn, while Miranda Wang clinched the title with 20-under.Following the tournament’s conclusion, Korda posted a picture of herself and her caddie on the course at TPC Boston. The duo could be seen looking ahead while holding grim expressions on their faces.The 27-year-old golfer wrote in the caption:“Looking at my recent golf like 😟😂Back to work!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the FM Championship, Nelly Korda tied for 10th in the CPKC Women’s Open and 36th in the AIG Women’s Open. She has yet to claim her first win of the season and her best result so far this year is a solo second in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She also tied for second in the U.S. Women’s Open in May.