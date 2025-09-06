  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "I'm going to bed," - Nelly Korda shares lighthearted take on being exhausted after ‘productive’ Friday

"I'm going to bed," - Nelly Korda shares lighthearted take on being exhausted after ‘productive’ Friday

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Sep 06, 2025 03:21 GMT
Nelly Korda [Image via Instagram/@nellykorda]
Nelly Korda [Image via Instagram/@nellykorda]

Everyone gets tired after a long day, even World No. 2 golfer, Nelly Korda. The 15-time LPGA Tour star shared a lighthearted Instagram post, telling her followers that she was going to rest and recover after an exhausting day.

Ad

In the post Korda shared, she can be seen sitting down in a car while wearing a red top. She wrote in the caption:

“You know it’s been a productive day when you can’t get out of the car [because] you’re so tired… Happy Friday everyone, I’m going to bed.
Still taken from Korda&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagr/@nellykorda
Still taken from Korda’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagr/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda didn’t share details on how she spent her day. However, earlier, she shared a picture of the delicious-looking meal she enjoyed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Bradenton native treated herself to fresh-caught snapper and lobster. Her plate also contained a side of Arugula salad garnished with parmesan, lemon, and olive oil.

Image taken from Korda&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@nelkykorda
Image taken from Korda’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@nelkykorda

Nelly Korda has had a busy season this year and has made 15 starts on the LPGA Tour. She last competed in the FM Championship, where she tied for 35th position.

Ad

Still chasing her first win of the season, Korda has been unimpressed with her performance in recent tournaments. On Tuesday, she shared an Instagram post, writing that she needs to improve her game.

The 27-year-old shared a picture of herself and her caddie on the course and they were both captured looking disappointed.

The post’s caption read:

“Looking at my recent golf like 😦😂 Back to work!
Ad

Before the FM Championship, Korda competed in the CPKC Women’s Open and finished at T10. She also teed off in the AIG Women’s Open, where she tied for 36th position.

Nelly Korda promotes travel product brand Tumi Travels in new post

Tumi Travels recently debuted its Icons Tested campaign, featuring Nelly Korda, one of its biggest global ambassadors. Korda shared an Instagram post promoting the campaign while wearing a brown outfit.

Ad

In the post’s caption, Korda wrote that golf has taught her that strength is found in “focus, patience, and the will to keep evolving.” She expressed excitement to celebrate “that drive” with Tumi Travels and tagged the brand in the post.

Speaking on the campaign, Korda said that to her, being iconic doesn’t equate perfection. Instead, it’s more about staying committed to a cause and finding “meaning in the moments that build over time.”

Ad

Korda also noted that her journey is constantly shifting, which is why she strives to have trusted people by her side to support her when she needs it the most.

Image taken from Korda&rsquo;s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from Korda’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Last year, Nelly Korda was announced as Tumi Travels’ first golf ambassador alongside two-time PGA Tour winner Ludvig Aberg. The two golfers now carry the brand’s luggage and backpacks when traveling on tour.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications