"I'm going to bed," - Nelly Korda shares lighthearted take on being exhausted after ‘productive’ Friday

Everyone gets tired after a long day, even World No. 2 golfer, Nelly Korda. The 15-time LPGA Tour star shared a lighthearted Instagram post, telling her followers that she was going to rest and recover after an exhausting day.In the post Korda shared, she can be seen sitting down in a car while wearing a red top. She wrote in the caption:“You know it’s been a productive day when you can’t get out of the car [because] you’re so tired… Happy Friday everyone, I’m going to bed.Still taken from Korda’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagr/@nellykordaNelly Korda didn’t share details on how she spent her day. However, earlier, she shared a picture of the delicious-looking meal she enjoyed.The Bradenton native treated herself to fresh-caught snapper and lobster. Her plate also contained a side of Arugula salad garnished with parmesan, lemon, and olive oil.Image taken from Korda’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@nelkykordaNelly Korda has had a busy season this year and has made 15 starts on the LPGA Tour. She last competed in the FM Championship, where she tied for 35th position.Still chasing her first win of the season, Korda has been unimpressed with her performance in recent tournaments. On Tuesday, she shared an Instagram post, writing that she needs to improve her game.The 27-year-old shared a picture of herself and her caddie on the course and they were both captured looking disappointed.The post’s caption read:“Looking at my recent golf like 😦😂 Back to work! View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the FM Championship, Korda competed in the CPKC Women’s Open and finished at T10. She also teed off in the AIG Women’s Open, where she tied for 36th position.Nelly Korda promotes travel product brand Tumi Travels in new postTumi Travels recently debuted its Icons Tested campaign, featuring Nelly Korda, one of its biggest global ambassadors. Korda shared an Instagram post promoting the campaign while wearing a brown outfit.In the post’s caption, Korda wrote that golf has taught her that strength is found in “focus, patience, and the will to keep evolving.” She expressed excitement to celebrate “that drive” with Tumi Travels and tagged the brand in the post.Speaking on the campaign, Korda said that to her, being iconic doesn’t equate perfection. Instead, it’s more about staying committed to a cause and finding “meaning in the moments that build over time.”Korda also noted that her journey is constantly shifting, which is why she strives to have trusted people by her side to support her when she needs it the most.Image taken from Korda’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@nellykordaLast year, Nelly Korda was announced as Tumi Travels’ first golf ambassador alongside two-time PGA Tour winner Ludvig Aberg. The two golfers now carry the brand’s luggage and backpacks when traveling on tour.