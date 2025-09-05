Nelly Korda shows off $495 bag in promotional shoot

Nelly Korda grabbed the attention with her stylish look in a recent promotional photoshoot. She is having a good time away from the field this week. The American golfer competed at last week's FM Championship but had a disappointing outing.While she is preparing for the upcoming event, away from the greens, the Rolex World No. 2 grabbed people's attention with her stylish look. Korda donned a below-the-knee length, cocoa brown-colored asymmetric dress. She paired it with black shoes and styled her blonde hair flowing down her shoulders.Korda posed with a TUMI Voyageur Celina backpack, which is worth around $495 on Amazon. Its premium travel backpack features a side zip and multifunctional pockets. The 27-year-old shared a picture on her Instagram account on Thursday promoting a backpack with a long caption. She wrote:&quot;Golf has taught me that strength is found in focus, patience, and the will to keep evolving. Excited to celebrate that drive with @tumitravel in the Icons Tested Campaign #TUMIIcons&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on the greens, Nelly Korda is still seeking her first win of the season. Coming from an incredible 2024 season, she has struggled to have a single win this season. She started the season with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions.She had an amazing performance and started the campaign with a round of 71. She then played the next two rounds of 67 and a final round of 65 to settle in solo second place.Korda even had an amazing performance in her second outing of the season, which was the Founders Cup. She carded four rounds of 68, 68, 65, and 71 to tie for seventh, but then struggled with her game.She came close to winning the U.S. Women's Open later in the season but struggled in the final two rounds. She played a third round of 73, followed by 71 in the finale to settle in second place.Nelly Korda shares a glimpse of a gift she received from Aryna SabalenkaIn an Instagram story on Wednesday, Nelly Korda shared a glimpse of a gift she received from tennis star Aryna Sabalenka. She posted a video of a skincare face mask, which featured special settings.Korda showed the different settings of the mask with the help of its remote, and then, towards the end of the video, she shared a glimpse of the mask. In the caption of the post, Korda thanked the tennis star.&quot;Best. Gift. Ever🤣😂 Thank you @arynasabalenka,&quot; she wrote.Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykordaNelly Korda is next preparing for the Kroger Queen City Championship. The LPGA Tour event will take place from September 11 to 14 at Hamilton Township in Ohio.Korda has entered the field featuring Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu, and Rose Zhang. It will be interesting to see if Korda can win a tournament next week.