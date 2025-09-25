Nelly Korda shares her ‘must’ activity as she enjoys a day in New York City amid her Tour break

Nelly Korda’s 2025 season has not matched the high standards she set earlier in her career. She opened the year strongly with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and followed it with a top-10 finish at the Founders Cup. A tie for 22nd at the Ford Championship and a tie for 28th at the T-Mobile Match Play showed inconsistency in her results.

Most recently, Korda tied for fifth at the Kroger Queen City Championship but finished tied for 66th at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Her season has lacked consistency, with only one runner-up and a few top-10s. Earlier, she was World No. 1, but her results this year have pushed her down the rankings.

Nelly Korda is enjoying her time off golf with workouts and trips. A few hours ago, the former World No. 1 shared about being in New York for a day. She even put up a story sharing her picture, and she sips on Devoción Coffee. It was a blurry picture, and in the caption, she wrote:

"Devocionusa is always a must."

Nelly Korda shares picture from NYC

In April, Nelly Korda tied for 16th at the JM Eagle LA Championship and 14th at the Chevron Championship. She had her biggest highlight at the U.S. Women’s Open in May, finishing tied for second and earning over $1 million. After that, she tied for fifth at the Mizuho Americas Open and 15th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, but she could not build momentum.

Nelly Korda honored Stacy Lewis in her last appearance

Stacy Lewis confirmed her retirement before her round at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She won two majors in her career and also captained Team USA in two Solheim Cups.

Lewis has been a key figure in women’s golf and a role model for players like Nelly Korda, who grew up watching her success. Speaking after her round of 2-under 69 on Friday, Korda shared her thoughts on Lewis’ retirement, via Newsweek:

"Honestly ever since my rookie year, she's (Lewis) someone that has done so much for American women's golf and women's golf in general. Getting to know her through Solheim Cup, her captaincy, has been so so fun. Getting to share this round with her the next two days has been incredible. But at the end of the day she's someone that I looked up to. She's such great role model. And I wish her all the best in her next chapter in her life."

Lewis competed in four Solheim Cups as a player before becoming captain in 2023 and 2024. Under her leadership, Team USA won in 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Korda, who played in both of those teams, said she learned a lot by seeing how Lewis handled pressure at the highest level.

