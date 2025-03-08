Nelly Korda shares powerful message from Girls Who Eat

Nelly Korda, a professional golfer, took to Instagram recently to repost a message shared by Girls Who Eat, a clean living non-profit. With her comment on “natural flavors” in food products, She joined the conversation on food labeling, consumer information, and education moderation.

At present, Nelly is participating in the 2025 LPGA Tour and is looking to win her first event of the year having won seven titles in 2024. Her wins last year included triumphs at the Chevron Championship, Mizuho Americas Open, and The Annika.

Korda reposted a story on her Instagram handle from the Girls Who Eat post which aimed at addressing the issue of “natural flavors” in food products on March 7. The post stated:

"Natural flavors are lab-made, highly processed, not nutrient-dense, or transparent."

Nelly Korda on Natual Flavor. Image via Instagram/Nelly Korda

Girls Who Eat took the initiative of making the post which went on to receive more than 1200 likes along with more than 100 comments. This shows that there is an increasing interest within the public regarding the truth behind the labels on the food we eat.

Girls Who Eat was founded by Jamie Koll and is a digital platform created with the aim of promoting non-toxic living and clean eating. The platform works by curating information ranging from resources and product recommendations, all of which aim to enable people to make better decisions in regard to their diets and household products. A health coach herself, Koll built the platform as a source that specializes in guiding people through the extremely complicated food industry.

Aside from her advocacy work about food transparency, Korda recently shared a post on Instagram about her intense work ethic. She shared a video of her practicing under pouring rain on a fiercely windy day, which shows the precision of the world's top ranked golfer.

What’s next for Nelly Korda?

Next, Nelly Korda is expected to be seen defending her title at the 2025 Ford Championship, set for March 28-31 at Whirlwind Golf Club located in Chandler, Arizona.

Korda decided to skip the ongoing Asian swing of the LPGA Tour to focus on her long-term health, having recently struggled with a neck injury.

Competing in two tournaments in the 2025 LPGA season, Korda made a strong start by finishing in impressive positions. Her second-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and seventh-place finish at the Founder's Cup helped her start the season well.

Korda will now look to secure her first win of 2025 when she returns to action later this month.

