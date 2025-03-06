Nelly Korda gives a glimpse of her hardcore training session under "some British open weather"

World No. 1 LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda has taken to Instagram to show her relentless drive when it comes to golf. She posted a video showing how she practices the game under what she calls “British open weather.”

26-year-old Korda turned pro in 2016 and joined the LPGA Tour one year later. She has since secured 15 LPGA Tour wins and three Ladies European Tour wins. The Bradenton native has also won two majors—the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship.

Nelly Korda took to Instagram to show that her success doesn’t come at an easy price. She posted a video where she could be seen making some practice shots as rain pelted down on her. The winds were also high, but that didn’t stop the World No. 1 from making the shots. She captioned the video:

“This is some British open weather.”

Some big names in golf were in the comment section, teasing Nelly Korda about the video. Former World No. 1 PGA Tour star Justin Thomas said:

“Ffs Nelly…. We play golf for a living. Go inside 😂.”

Nelly Korda’s sister and LPGA Tour star Jessica Korda hilariously commented:

“Go home.”

Nelly Korda replied to her sister, saying:

“Yes coach.”

The LPGA Tour star later posted a picture on Instagram, where she cuddled with a furry friend and drank a cup of tea to stay warm after practicing in the rain. She captioned it:

“Cuddles and tea to warm up.”

Still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda has played in two LPGA Tour events this year. Prior to her appearance at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, the two-time major winner competed in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished at T2.

Nelly Korda pens a heartfelt message following an outing at the 2025 Founders Cup

Nelly Korda returned to her hometown of Bradenton, Florida, to compete in the Founders Cup, her second LPGA Tour start of the year. While she put up a good performance, she didn’t lift the trophy and ended the day with a T7 finish.

The Bradenton-native took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message to her fans, thanking them for their unwavering support.

“Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd,” Korda said in her Instagram post.

“Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams,” the World No. 1 concluded.

The 26-year-old American professional golfer was off to a good start in the opening round of the event. She carded three-under 68 after one bogey and four birdies. However, in the final round, she carded a 12-under 71 score, finishing in a tie for seventh place. Notably, Yealimi Noh won the event with 21-under 68.

