Justin Thomas reacts to Facetiming his team during latest TGL match: "The FOMO was real"

Former World No. 1 Justin Thomas has been instrumental in the success of his TGL team, Atlanta Drive GC. However, he was absent for the last TGL match and had to Facetime his teammates during the game because he was experiencing “FOMO” (fear of missing out).

Ad

Although Thomas has been present for most of the TGL games, he couldn't attend the most recent match as he is preparing to tee off in the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational. Although the former World No. 1 was not there to physically participate in the game, he connected with his teammates via Facetime. He reposted the video showing him on Facetime with the Atlanta Drive GC, saying:

“The Fomo was real.”

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Justin Thomas' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@justinthomas34

Thomas and his teammate Patrick Cantlay were absent from the most recent TGL match, the final one before the playoffs. In Thomas' absence, Atlanta Drive GC's lineup featured Nick Dunlap, Lucas Glover, and Billy Horschel. They played against the Jupiter Links, which featured Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, and Max Homa.

Ad

After triples, Atlanta Drive GC was in the lead with 3 - 1. They won the match, finishing 9-1, and will face the Bay Golf Club in the playoffs on Tuesday, March 18.

What is in Justin Thomas’ golf bag?

Former World No.1 Justin Thomas recently showed the contents of his golf bag. He went through the various pockets in the bag, showing electrolytes, a charger, sunscreen, a man purse, and other items he carried to the WM Phoenix Open.

Ad

“'Sup guys, Justin Thomas here, We’re at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. And today, we’re going to do a little ‘what’s in the bag?’ We got a lot of pockets on this thing, I kind of feel bad for my caddy sometimes. Kind of keep some electrolyte, amino stuff, some LivPur. I actually do have my WHOOP charger, sunscreen. My little, my man purse I call it,” Thomas said.

Ad

“Put my wallet, watch, my lanyard in there. And inside this pocket’s where I’ll put my pivot tools, ball markers, I’ve had it [purse] for a really long time, but that’s my murse. Got my score card holders that I’ll put my yardage book in,” he continued.

Justin Thomas showed off his yardage books in different colors, saying he liked to match them to his outfits sometimes. He also showed the compartment where he kept his sharpies, Advils, tees, and golf balls. He referred to a separate compartment as his caddie’s pocket, saying he wouldn’t 'go in there'.

Ad

“This is my caddie’s pocket so I’m not gonna go in there. It’s like my wife, you don’t go in there. That’s pretty much all I’ve got. That’s what's in the bag,” the former World No. 1 concluded.

Justin Thomas came in sixth position in the WM Phoenix Open. He also competed in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, finishing at T9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback