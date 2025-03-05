WATCH: Tiger Woods' pinpoint drive makes the crowd go berserk at TGL

Tiger Woods' pinpoint drive made the crowd go berserk in a TGL match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC on Tuesday, March 4. The final group-stage match was held at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Ad

On the 577-yard par-5 fourth hole, Tiger Woods made a precise connection with his 5-wood. In the clip shared by TGL, Woods could be seen watching as his shot took off toward the target and eventually landed near the hole.

The 15-major-champion winner hit the shot 268 yards to the green, leaving Jupiter team 40 feet and nine inches from the hole. As the ball landed near the hole, the audience erupted in cheers. Woods' son Charlie reacts in disbelief and can be seen saying:

Ad

Trending

"Wow"

Woods' teammates, Tom Kim and Max Homa, also celebrated the incredible shot. TGL captioned the clip:

"@TigerWoods went for it. Tiger got it."

Jupiter threw a Hammer on the hole but eventually, the hole ended as a tie.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods' team scored only one point in the game on the sixth hole. Atlanta comfortably won the match by 9-1 to advance to playoffs. Woods' team Jupiter Links failed to qualify for playoffs, losing their fourth match in five matches.

Let's take a look at Jupiter Links Golf Club's performance in the 2025 TGL season:

Match 1: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club: 1-12

Match 2: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf: 4-3

Match 3: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club: 3-10

Match 4: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Bay Golf Club: 3-6

Match 5: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive Golf Club: 1-9

Ad

Tiger Woods assesses the first season of TGL season as a co-founder

In the post-match press conference, Tiger Woods was asked to evaluate the overall season of the league from the perspective of a TGL co-founder. He said (via ASAP Sports) that the tech-infused golf league has expanded golf to new audiences, especially youth:

"As an overall big picture of this, we're trying to grow the game into different demographics, and I think we have. This indoor simulation here is, I think has brought more youth to the game."

Ad

He added that the primetime ESPN coverage gave the league exposure and the late-night matches introduced golf at uncommon hours.

"I hope everyone who's watching -- I've watched every match that I wasn't playing in, and it was neat to see -- these are the guys that I know. These are the personalities that I've seen on TOUR. But I think the fans are going to be able to see them in a different way," he added.

He claimed that the players had "bought" into the concept and committed to their clubs and teams, adding they were "really enjoying" the experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback