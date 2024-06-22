Nelly Korda spotted crying after missing the cut at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Tournament

Nelly Korda was spotted crying after missing the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship cut. The American golfer had a tough time on the greens at the ongoing women's Major. She missed the cut after the second round and returned home.

It was a disheartening performance from the fabulous player who has clinched victories in six LPGA Tour events this season. However, she has been struggling in recent outings and missed the cut in her third straight event. Korda was later seen crying as she left the golf course.

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is currently underway in Sammamish, and after the second round of the event, Korda fell short by one stroke to make the cut. She scored over par 6, while the cutline was +5.

Korda struggled in the second round of the tournament as she shot 81. She started off well with a round of 69. During the second round of the Major, she began with four back-to-back bogeys, followed by two more bogeys on the front nine. She scored two bogeys, one double bogey, and a birdie on the back nine to score 81. Sarah Schmelzel took the lead in the game along with Amy Yang, who scored -6.

Nelly Korda expresses her disappointment after missing the cut at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda was highly disappointed after she missed the cut at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She expressed her disappointment in an interview with the media.

Korda was upset with her recent performance and stated that she would be looking forward to resetting and bouncing back in the game. She said (via BBC):

"It's just golf recently for me. [There are] no words for how I am playing right now. I'm just going to go home and try to reset."

It is important to note that Nelly Korda kicked off the 2024 season on the LPGA Tour at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she was tied for 16th place. She later went on to win the LPGA Drive On Championship, followed by another victory at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, and then won the Ford Championship. She also won the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards before emerging victorious at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship.

She had won five straight events before tying for seventh place at the Cognizant Founders Cup and then clinched the trophy at the Mizuho Americas Open. Korda missed the cut at the US Women's Open and then at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. She had last shot an 80 at the 2024 US Women's Open before recording her worst round of the season at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.