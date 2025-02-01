Nelly Korda starts the charge at the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions: Round 2 leaderboard Explored

The second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions was played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Friday, January 31. Nelly Korda made a charge to the top of the leaderboard and now sits in a tie for third place after climbing 11 spots.

Korda carded a second-round 67 with six birdies and one bogey. This brings her tournament score to 6 under, four strokes behind leader A Lim Kim.

After the second round of the HGV Tournament of Champions, Nelly Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

"Just capitalized a little bit more, made some more putts, hit a few more solid shots today. It's definitely playing a little softer and longer compared to years past. Hit some really solid shots and just capitalized on them today."

2025 HGV Tournament of Champions Round 2 leaderboard

Here is the HGV Tournament of Champions leaderboard after the second round:

1 A Lim Kim -10

2 Linn Grant -7

T3 Nelly Korda -6

T3 Leona Maguire -6

T3 Rio Takeda -6

6 Jin Young Ko -5

T7 Lydia Ko -4

T7 Lauren Coughlin -4

T9 Hyo Joo Kim -3

T9 Celine Boutier -3

T9 Pajaree Anannarukarn -3

T9 Hannah Green -3

T9 Yuka Saso -3

T9 Rose Zhang -3

T15 Minjee Lee -2

T15 Cheyenne Knight -2

T17 Angel Yin -1

T17 Ayaka Furue -1

T19 Ashleigh Buhai E

T19 Amy Yang E

T19 Allisen Corpuz E

T19 Brooke M. Henderson E

T23 Elizabeth Szokol +1

T23 Haeran Ryu +1

T23 Patty Tavatanakit +1

T26 Alexa Pano +2

T26 Megan Khang +2

28 Chanettee Wannasaen +3

29 Bailey Tardy +4

T30 Moriya Jutanugarn +6

T30 Jasmine Suwannapura +6

32 Linnea Strom +7

A Lim Kim retained the lead in the HGV Tournament of Champions after carding six birdies and three bogeys in the second round for a 3-under total. She is three strokes ahead of Linn Grant, who tied with Nelly Korda for the best score of the day (67).

The third 67 of the second round was signed by defending HGV Tournament of Champions winner Lydia Ko. The Kiwi carded five birdies and no bogeys to climb 21 places to tie for seventh.

Following her performance, Lydia Ko had this to say (via ASAP Sports):

" I hit the ball pretty well and I putted a lot better than yesterday. You know, I was a little bit worried about my long game going into the round yesterday but it was a lot better than I anticipated. I gave myself a lot of good looks for birdies and I was missing it on the side that I normally don't miss it, so I was kind of confused."

Leona Maguire, Rio Takeda, Lauren Coughlin (68), A Lim Kim, and Hyo Joo Kim (69) rounded out the sub-70 scores on day two.

