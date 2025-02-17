Nelly Korda stuns on the beach as she shares heartwarming 10-picture celebrations for her BFFL’s birthday

Nelly Korda shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page to celebrate Klara Mrcela's birthday on Monday. Korda and the former tennis player Klara Mrcela are famous for their friendship. Korda often calls Mrcela her BFFL (Best Friends For Life), and today is Klara Mrcela’s birthday. Being her BFFL, how can Nelly Korda stop herself from wishing her on her most important day?

Korda shared an Instagram post featuring both herself and Klara Mrcela, in which she looks back at their special memories spent together. In this special day carousel on Instagram, Nelly Korda shared a mixture of 10 photographs and videos that witnessed her special moments with Klara Mrcela throughout their lives. Korda captioned the post:

"Happy birthday to my BFFL @klaramrcela 💗 here’s to more adventures around the world 🌎."

Most of these 10 pictures are from Paris and were probably taken when Nelly Korda landed on the green to defend her Olympic medal in August last year. At that time, Korda also shared a carousel in which most of the pictures were related to the Paris Olympics. But in one video from that post, Nelly Korda can again be seen with her BFFL where both of them are roaming around the streets of Paris.

In the current post shared by Korda, there are many stunning pictures featuring her and Klara Mrcela taken at some unknown places around the world. There are at least five pictures in which the sea is visible, and in most of these, Nelly Korda looks stunning in both beachwear and formal wear. Of course, in all these pictures, today’s birthday girl, Klara Mrcela, is also visible and looks like a stunner.

February 17th is a special day for Klara Mrcela, but it holds no less importance for Korda as well. This is because Korda won the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open on February 17th, 2019, and joined the ‘Korda Slam'.

A unique friendship between Nelly Korda and Klara Mrcela

Klara Mrcela, the former tennis player turned tennis coach, is married to American tennis player Michael Mmoh. Last year, when Mrcela and Mmoh were engaged, Korda took Mrcela with her to a getaway in Croatia. Just a few days before, Korda had finished the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship in France, and from there, she took time to meet her BFFL.

2024 was quite a spectacular season on the LPGA for Korda. She not only won seven tournaments last year but was also part of the winning USA team at the Solheim Cup. After such a successful year, Korda took Klara with her to Hawaii to spend a vacation in Kona. One of the pictures shared by Korda today in her Instagram carousel is from this trip.

