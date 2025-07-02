Nelly Korda has her ‘Wednesday’ plans sorted donned in black and white

Nelly Korda shared glimpses from her golf outing on Instagram on Wednesday, July 2. The world's top ranked golfer could be seen practicing ahead of her upcoming events on the LPGA Tour.

Ad

Korda has had a mixed season so far by her lofty standards, and has yet to win her first event since the turn of the year. The next golf Major is the Evian Championship, and will take place from July 10-13.

Ahead of the event, Korda posted two videos of herself practicing. She captioned the post as:

"On Wednesday, we golf⛳"

Ad

Trending

Korda began her 2025 season with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She shot rounds of 71-67-67-65 to finish at 18-under, just two strokes behind champion A Lim Kim. The following week, at the Founders Cup, she finished tied for seventh.

In late March, Korda returned to defend her title at the Ford Championship in Arizona. She carded a total of 274 (–14), finishing tied for 22nd. At the Chevron Championship, she finished T14. Her second runner-up finish of the year came at the US Open in May.

Ad

Korda finished T19 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Despite playing four decent rounds on what proved to be a tough course for all golfers to contend with, she wasn't able to stay in contention for the title.

Nelly Korda will look to end her winless run at the Amundi Evian Championship

Through 10 starts in 2025, Nelly Korda has recorded four top 10s and made 10 cuts. While she has been in contention at a number of events, she has not been able to reach the lofty heights of last season that saw her win seven titles, including one Major.

Ad

Despite her winless run, Korda has shown glimpses of her exemplary and world-class golf skills at a number of events this year. She will now hope to conclude her 2025 season on a high, with two Majors still to be played on the LPGA Tour.

The penultimate Major of the year in women's golf is almost upon us. The Amundi Evian Championship will see Korda and other LPGA Tour stars head to the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. Ayaka Furue is the reigning champion, having won the Major last year ahead of Stephanie Kyriacou.

Nelly Korda has yet to win the Evian Championship, with her best finish being T8 in 2022. The 26-year-old finished T26 at the event last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More