How did Nelly Korda perform in Round 4 of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Nelly Korda had a tough outing this week at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She had held down the fort with a gritty performance throughout the first three rounds, but her form slipped completely in the final round.

Korda started her round at 10:39 am ET with Lexi Thompson and Miyu Yamashita on Sunday (June 22). After a bogey on the par-3 4th hole, she hit two more on the 6th and 7th holes.

The World No. 1 made a quick recovery with two consecutive birdies on the 9th and 10th holes, but post that, her performance went downhill. With the exception of a birdie on the par-4 15th, Korda shot four bogeys in the final eight holes.

In total, she recorded three birdies and seven bogeys to score 4-over 76 in the final round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The US golfer finished T19 with a total score of 6-over.

Nelly Korda had an underwhelming start to her campaign at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this year. She closed her opening round at an even par after hitting two birdies and two bogeys.

In Round 2, she shot two birdies and four bogeys to score 2-over 74. Korda posted another even par in Round 3 after hitting five birdies and five bogeys.

"It's brutal out there" - Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Round Three (Source: Getty)

The Fields Ranch East made its Major debut this week at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The course proved to be challenging to navigate for even the most seasoned golfers.

Nelly Korda, who is one of the fastest players on the circuit, reportedly took three hours and nine minutes to play the front nine in Round 3. She believed that the course set-up and the hole locations were the cause behind her slow play.

"It's brutal out there when it comes to the setup of the golf course, wind conditions, everything," she said via ASAP Sports.

"I just think with the weather it's just too firm. The hole locations are kind of in almost impossible positions where not many people are hitting the greens, so obviously it's going to take a lot more time,"

Korda mentioned that she told herself to stay "patient" through the testing times on the course. She also added that she was used to waiting since slow play had become a burning problem for the LPGA Tour in the past year.

"There is nowhere to go, so just patience. I mean, I feel like we've had lots of situations in the past, like, year, where we've had to wait a long time, so unfortunately kind of used to it, which you don't want to be used to it, especially in a two ball Saturday of a major."

After a grueling week at PGA Frisco, it was Minjee Lee who won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this year. This was her third Major title after winning the Evian Championship in 2021 and the US Women's Open in 2022.

