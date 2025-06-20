How did Lexi Thompson perform in Round 2 of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Lexi Thompson is competing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week. With a total score of 2-under, she is currently ranked T3 in the ongoing Round 2 on Friday (June 20).

Thompson has put up a strong show at the PGA Frisco this week. She started Round 2 with a string of even pars before recording her first birdie on the par-4 fifth hole. The ace golfer kept up the momentum with another birdie on the par-4 seventh hole.

After a bout of even pars, she shot one more birdie on the par-4 12th hole. The LPGA star posted an even par on the par-4 16th hole, which is one of the most difficult holes on the course. She had put up a clean scorecard until the final hole. On the par-4 18th hole, the golfer carded a bogey.

In total, Lexi Thompson hit three birdies and one bogey to close the day at 2-under 70. Currently, she is tied with Minjee Lee for the third spot behind leaderboard toppers Jeeno Thitikul and Chisato Iwai.

The Fields Ranch East course made its Major debut this week and has proven to be quite a challenge for even the most seasoned golfers. In the opening round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, only 15 players could score under par.

Lexi Thompson shot four birdies and four bogeys in Round 1 to finish even par. After the culmination of the first round on Thursday (June 19), she was placed T16. At the time of writing, she has climbed up a staggering 13 spots in the leaderboard during the course of Round 2.

'When you miss the fairways out here it basically a pitch out' - Lexi Thompson on playing at Fields Ranch East

Lexi Thompson at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

The Fields Ranch East has been a challenging course to navigate at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The roughs, greens, and especially the winds have all been major factors for play this week.

On Friday (June 20), Lexi Thompson was one of the few golfers who looked in control of their proceedings at the daunting course. During her press interview, she was asked what she learned to be successful on this particular course. While answering, she highlighted the importance of not missing fairways.

"Hit the fairways, that's for sure. When you miss the fairways out here it basically a pitch out. The rough is pretty thick and kind of just goes straight to the bottom. But it got windy out there today, so just trusting your lines and really committing to your shots out there," she said via ASAP Sports.

Thompson will be in contention for the third Major of the season heading into the weekend rounds. She has never won the Women's PGA Championship in her career before. Her best performance in the tournament was in 2022 when she finished T2 behind Chun In-gee.

