What is the projected cut line for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Round 2 of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is currently underway. At the time of writing, the projected cut line for the tournament is 4-over.

After the culmination of Round 2, the 156-player field will be cut down to the top 70 scorers and ties for the weekend rounds. The Fields Ranch East has been a challenging course to navigate for even the top LPGA Tour stars. After the opening round on Thursday (June 19), only 15 players recorded an under-par score.

If the cut line is confirmed to be 4-over, then the defending champion Amy Yang would be at risk of not making the cut. Other prominent players in danger are Lilia Vu (9-over), Alexa Pano (10-over), Linn Grant (5-over), Andrea Lee (7-over), Anna Nordqvist (9-over), Lauren Coughlin (8-over), among others. If they don't make up for the deficit in the ongoing Round 2, then they won't be able to advance to the weekend rounds.

Hannah Green, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, among others, are currently on the edge of getting ousted from the 2025 Women's PGA Championship as all of them have scored 4-over at the time of writing.

At the moment, World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul is leading the standings in the ongoing Round 2 of the Women's PGA Championship. She is followed by Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson.

'It really depends on the wind as well' - Jeeno Thitikul on playing at the Fields Ranch East for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Jeeno Thitikul at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Source: Imagn)

Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco made its Major debut at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week. It has been a very difficult course to play, with even the best golfers struggling to keep up with the roughs and tricky greens.

Apart from that, Jeeno Thitikul believed that wind would also play a big role in playing the course this week. She had mentioned the same in the press conference prior to the Major Championship.

The 22-year-old has been leading the standings since Round 1. After her opening round, she was asked in the press interview whether Fields Ranch East was a golf course where she was feeling more comfortable with every round. Thitikul once again added the importance of the winds in navigating the course (via ASAP Sports).

"I guess so. I guess so. I mean, like it really depends on the wind as well. Like if the wind changes the direction it can be like playing (a) totally different golf course than we have been playing right now," she said.

"But I think to be honest, it wasn't that easy being on the red scorecard every day. Just you had to be on the fairways and on the greens to have a really good chance to make a birdie as well," she mentioned.

Jeeno Thitikul is yet to start her Round 2 at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Friday (June 20). She is paired with Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko for the second round. The trio will tee off at 2:55 pm ET.

