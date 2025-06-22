Watch: Maja Stark's decision to break the putter head in frustration forces her to putt with a wedge

Maja Stark is currently competing in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at PGA Frisco. The U.S. Women's Open champion experienced a slight setback after breaking the head of her putter. A clip about Stark's moment on the field has gone viral.

The final round of this Major is happening on Sunday (June 22), and the Texas golf course is witnessing all the final-round drama. Besides tackling the Texas heat and unpredictable gusts of wind, Stark had to putt with a pitching wedge while playing on the par 4 hole 16.

A video, originally released by NBC showed some earlier moments where Stark was walking off the greens, and the golfer slammed the putter on her golf bag. This caused the putter head to fly away, and Stark flipped it towards her caddie.

The hole in Fields Ranch East where Stark had to do the putt with her wedge ultimately ended up with a par. Watch the full clip shared by NUCLR GOLF on X:

"🚨😵❌ #WATCH — Maja Stark BREAKS her putter head in frustration forcing the major champion to putt with her wedge during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA."

Maja Stark's outburst happened shortly after she ended up scoring two bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine of the final round. The LPGA Tour professional scored a total of four bogeys and one double bogey in the final round.

After 72 holes at PGA Frisco, the Swedish professional ended her run at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a total 12 over par score. This is Stark's 10th LPGA Tour start of this season and third attempt at this golf Major.

Maja Stark's 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 4 scorecard explored

As of this writing, Maja Stark currently stands tied on the 48th spot of the Major leaderboard. Here's a detailed view at the hole-by-hole breakdown of Stark's scorecard of the fourth round of 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

Front Nine

par 5 Hole 1 — 5

par 4 Hole 2 — 5 ( bogey )

par 5 Hole 3 — 5

par 3 Hole 4 — 3

par 4 Hole 5 — 4

par 4 Hole 6 — 4

par 4 Hole 7 — 4

par 3 Hole 8 — 3

par 5 Hole 9 — 5

Front Nine total — 38 (+1)

Back Nine

par 4 Hole 10 — 5 ( bogey )

par 4 Hole 11 — 4

par 4 Hole 12 — 5 ( bogey )

par 3 Hole 13 — 5 ( double bogey )

par 5 Hole 14 — 5

par 4 Hole 15 — 4

par 4 Hole 16 — 4

par 3 Hole 17 — 3

par 4 Hole 18 — 5 ( bogey )

Back Nine total — 40 (+5)

Round 4 total score — 6 over par 78

