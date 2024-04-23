Nelly Korda winning her 2nd Major title was the most watched Chevron Championship since 2010

Nelly Korda's winning streak has had an undeniable impact on the LPGA Tour and on women's golf in general. Her five consecutive victories have reverberated in increased fan interest in following the tour.

Viewership ratings for The Chevron Championship in 2024 were the highest since 2010. This was published by the NBC network on its PR profiles on social networks.

The data published by the network reflects that 1.9 million fans followed on television the moment when Nelly Korda conquered her career 13th victory and second major by winning The Chevron Championship. It is also stated that the total number of viewers was similar to that of the previous season (936,000 in 2024).

Not all was rosy. Despite the possibility of Nelly Korda tying the record for consecutive wins (as she ultimately did) the average viewership for the four rounds of the tournament was 2% lower than the previous year.

Nelly Korda about female golf: "We need a stage"

Nelly Korda is clear about the relationship between her current streak and the possibilities of bringing greater visibility to the LPGA Tour and women's golf in general. For Korda, her performance is a chance to show what female golfers can do and the product they can offer on the circuit.

During the press conference following her victory at The Chevron Championship, Korda was asked about it. Here is part of her response (via Sports Business Journal):

"It's a stage [speaking about his five wins in a row]. We need a stage. We need to be on primetime TV, and we need to showcase the talent we have out here, which is a lot. Hopefully we have a bunch of people came out this week. The crowds were amazing. That's just what we need. We also need the support from not just the crowds but the television networks."

Korda's five consecutive tournament wins have been the subject of praise from many of the world's golf stars. Not only women's golf legends, such as Annika Sorenstam and Stacy Lewis, but top male players, such as Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark, have recently praised the quality of her game.