LPGA Chevron Championship 2024: Schedule, top players, venue and more

The Chevron Championship is the first major of the year on the LPGA event scheduled for this week.

The tournament started in 1972 as a non-Major and transitioned to a major in 1983. The Championship is held at The Club at Carlton Woods in the Woodlands, Texas.

Last year, Lilia Vu registered a playoff victory over Angel Yin to win the title. The American golfer played four rounds of 68-69-73-68 to finish with a score of under 10. She won $765,000 in prize money out of a total purse of $5,100,000.

2024 Chevron Championship schedule

The 2024 Chevron Championship is a 72-hole format tournament. It will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, April 18, and run through the weekend to conclude with the final on Sunday, April 21.

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Chevron Championship:

Round 1

Date: April 18, 2024

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: April 19, 2024

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: April 20, 2024

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: April 21, 2024

Day: Sunday

2024 Chevron Championship top players

The Chevron Championship will have several top LPGA golfers competing for the first Major title of the season.

The participants will be headlined by defending champion and World No. 2 Lilia Vu. Nelly Korda, the World No. 4, will also be in Texas looking for a fifth consecutive victory on the LPGA Tour. Korda is looking to match Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam, who have both won five consecutive tournaments on LPGA Tour.

Third-ranked Lydia Ko will also be seeking the last points to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame. Angela Stanford is aiming to play in 100 consecutive major championships and the upcoming event will mark her 98th consecutive major.

Overall, a total of 134 players will compete in the first Major of the season starting this Thursday. Here is a complete field of players playing this week:

Tournament Invitations:

Angela Stanford (USA)

Lizette Salas (USA)

Chevron Champions:

Lilia Vu (USA)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Patty Tavatanakit (THA)

Jin Young Ko (KOR)

Pernilla Lindberg (SWE)

So Yeon Ryu (KOR)

Lydia Ko (NZL)

Brittany Lincicome (USA)

Lexi Thompson (USA)

Stacy Lewis (USA)

Yani Tseng (TPE)

Major Winners:

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Minjee Lee (AUS)

Yuka Saso (JPN)

A Lim Kim (KOR)

Jeongeun Lee6 (KOR)

Ruoning Yin (CHN)

In Gee Chun (KOR)

Nelly Korda (USA)

Sei Young Kim (KOR)

Hannah Green (AUS)

Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

Anna Nordqvist (SWE)

Sophia Popov (GER)

Hinako Shibuno (JPN)

Celine Boutier (FRA)

Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)

LPGA Tournament Winners:

Bailey Tardy (USA)

Grace Kim (AUS)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)

Rose Zhang (USA)

Leona Maguire (IRL)

Linn Grant (SWE)

Cheyenne Knight (USA)

Elizabeth Szokol (USA)

Alexa Pano (USA)

Megan Khang (USA)

Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)

Haeran Ryu (KOR)

Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)

Angel Yin (USA)

Mone Inami (JPN)

Amy Yang (KOR)

Atthaya Thitikul (THA)

Nasa Hataoka (JPN)

Marina Alex (USA)

Eun Hee Ji (KOR)

Ayaka Furue (JPN)

Maja Stark (SWE)

Paula Reto (RSA)

Gaby Lopez (MEX)

Ally Ewing (USA)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Charley Hull (ENG)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG)

Gemma Dryburgh (SCO)

Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE)

Matilda Castren (FIN)

Ryann O'Toole (USA)

Top-10 Chevron Previous Year:

Albane Valenzuela (SUI)

Top-80 Previous Year LPGA Points List:

Xiyu Lin (CHN)

Alison Lee (USA)

Georgia Hall (ENG)

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

Jenny Shin (KOR)

Hye-Jin Choi (KOR)

Esther Henseleit (GER)

Yu Liu (CHN)

Aditi Ashok (IND)

Linnea Strom (SWE)

Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)

Yuna Nishimura (JPN)

Peiyun Chien (TPE)

Danielle Kang (USA)

Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

Perrine Delacour (FRA)

Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI)

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

Sarah Kemp (AUS)

Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

Celine Borge (NOR)

Azahara Munoz (ESP)

Lauren Coughlin (USA)

Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN)

Narin An (KOR)

Stephanie Meadow (NIR)

Minami Katsu (JPN)

Maria Fassi (MEX)

Yan Liu (CHN)

Lindsey Weaver-Wright (USA)

Olivia Cowan (GER)

Top-40 Rolex Rankings:

Jiyai Shin (KOR)

Miyu Yamashita (JPN)

Shinsil Bang (KOR)

Akie Iwai (JPN)

Top-2 LET, JLPGA, KLPGA:

Trichat Cheenglab (THA)

Jin Hee Im (KOR)

Medical/Maternity Exemption:

Caroline Masson (GER)

Amateur Exemptions:

Megan Schofill (a) (USA)

Lottie Woad (a) (ENG)

Ela Anacona (a) (ARG)

Chun-wei Wu (a) (TPE)

Yana Wilson (a) (USA)

Jasmine Koo (a) (USA)

Current Year Points List:

Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

Hira Naveed (AUS)

Lucy Li (USA)

Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

Savannah Grewal (CAN)

Mao Saigo (JPN)

Auston Kim (USA)

Ruixin Liu (CHN)

Kristen Gillman (USA)

Lindy Duncan (USA)

Xiaowen Yin (CHN)

Yu Jin Sung (KOR)

Robyn Choi (AUS)

Yealimi Noh (USA)

So Mi Lee (KOR)

Malia Nam (USA)

Polly Mack (GER)

Isi Gabsa (GER)

Karis Davidson (AUS)

Isabella Fierro (MEX)

Caroline Inglis (USA)

Weiwei Zhang (CHN)

Hee Young Park (KOR)

2024 Chevron Championship venue

The Chevron Championship was played at Rancho Mirage, California for 50 years. Last year, the tournament shifted to The Club at Carlton Woods.

After last year's tournament, the club underwent significant renovations. It modernized all 18 holes with new irrigation, sand-capped fairways, and rebuilt greens to USGA specifications and standards.

