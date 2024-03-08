LPGA World No. 1 Lilia Vu withdraws from 2024 Blue Bay LPGA making it her second absence in Asia this year

Lilia Vu was unable to complete her performance in the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA and is in danger of being displaced from the top spot as Celine Boutier has now a chance to become the top-ranked golfer in the world for the first time in her career.

The LPGA Media released the information on X (formerly Twitter):

"Lilia Vu has withdrawn from the Blue Bay LPGA before the second round due to injury."

This is the second consecutive start that Lilia Vu has had to withdraw, both in Asia. The week before she withdrew from the HSBC Women's World Championship, at the time it was reported that the reason was "illness."

Vu touched on the subject of her health condition before the start of the Blue Bay LPGA. She said (via Golfweek):

"Last week my body wasn’t feeling great overall physically, and it was just Sunday that I couldn’t handle. So I took the whole day off yesterday and hopefully I can regroup and have a good week this week."

Lilia Vu sits atop the world rankings with 339.61 points and 7.08 average points. Nelly Korda, who is not participating in the current Asian Wing of the LPGA Tour, holds the second position.

For that reason, Celine Boutier has the option to displace Lilia Vu. Boutier (who is playing the Blue Bay LPGA) is ranked third in the world with 322.22 points and 6.71 average points.

A good result this weekend in China could move the Frenchwoman to No. 1 for the first time in her professional career, which began in 2016. After playing the first 36 holes of the Blue Bay LPGA, Boutier is tied for 36th with a score of even par.

Lilia Vu's 2024 season at a glance

Lilia Vu kicked off the 2024 season at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions, where she finished 18th. She then played the LPGA Drive On Championship, where she finished tied for 55th.

Vu then traveled to Asia to defend her Honda LPGA Thailand title. She was ultimately unable to repeat her 2023 victory but did earn her best finish of the season so far (T7).

Vu's next two starts in Asia have not been good, as she has had to withdraw in both (HSBC Women's World Championship and Blue Bay LPGA). No doubt she has her sights set on the Chevron Championship, which is less than five weeks away and aims to defend her 2023 title.

Vu became the World No. 1 after winning the AIG Women's Open in August 2023. She dropped to second in October after finishing T8 at the Aramco Team Series - Riyadh. However, a week later she regained the top spot by winning The Annika Driven.