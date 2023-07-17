Nelly Korda wins her third LET title in the Aramco Team Series in London; Final leaderboard and prize money explored

Nelly Korda dominated the field of the 2023 Aramco Team Series since the beginning of the tournament and eventually won the trophy. The 24-year-old golfer played brilliantly and tackled stormy winds at the Centurion Club in London to win the third Ladies European Tour event of her career.

Korda entered the last round maintaining the lead. The American golfer finished with a score of under 11, three strokes ahead of Charley Hull to take home $75,000 in prize money from the purse of $500,000.

Speaking of her victory, Nelly Korda said:

“It was so much fun this week. I got to play in some very interesting weather and got to hit shots that I don’t necessarily get to hit all the time. It was an amazing walk with my partners this week, my team and lastly Jason [McDede] as well."

“I am hoping that I can take this momentum into the next couple of weeks, I have Evian and the AIG Women’s Open coming up and hopefully, I have learned a little bit about the weather this week and I can take that momentum into the next two big events," she added.

It is worth noting that Nelly Korda won the Individual Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain last year by three strokes over Jessica Korda, Ana Pelaez, and Pauline Roussin.

Aramco Team Series London final leaderboard

Here is the final leaderboard of the 2023 Aramco Team Series:

1. Nelly Korda: -11

2. Charley Hull: -7

3. Nicole Garcia: -5

4. Leona Maguire: -3

5. Georgia Hall: -2

T6. Kylie Henry: E

T6. Nuria Iturrioz: E

T6. Sophie Witt: E

T6. Yuri Onishi: E

T6. Olivia Cowan: E

T6. Sofie Bringner: E

T12. Hayley Davis: +1

T12. Moa Folke: +1

T12. Becky Brewerton: +1

T12. Annabel Dimmock: +1

T12. Chiara Noja: +1

T12. Anais Meyssonnier: +1

T12. Emma Spitz: +1

T19. Elizabeth Young: +2

T19. Leonie Harm: +2

T19. Madelene Stavnar: +2

T22. Emma Grechi: +3

T22. Maria Hernandez: +3

T22. Carmen Alonso: +3

T22. Anna Pelaez: +3

T22. Trichat Cheenglab: +3

T22. Nicole Broch Estrup: +3

T28. Kirsten Rudgeley: +4

T28. Noora Komulainen: +4

T28. Casandra Alexander: +4

T28. Amy Taylor: +4

T28. Momoka Kobori: +4

T33. Cara Gainer: +5

T33. Sarah Schober: +5

T33. Ryann O'Toole: +5

T36. Christine Fuschelberger: +6

T36. Lily May Humphreys: +6

T36. Diksha Sagar: +6

T36. Pamela Pretswell: +6

T36. Agathe Sauzon: +6

T36. Anne-Lise Caudal: +6

T36. Klara Spilkova: +6

T43. Anne Van Dam: +7

T43. Bronte Law: +7

T43. Alexander Foersterling: +7

46. Mireia Prat: +8

47. Clara Manzalini: +9

T48. Kim Metraux: +10

T48. Felicity Johnson: +10

T48. Camille Chevalier: +10

T51. Nastasia Naduad: +11

T51. Louise Duncan: +11

T51. Marta Sanz: +11

T54. Marianne Skarpnord: +13

T54. Jana Melichova: +13

T54. Amy Boulden: +13

T57. Anna Magnusson: +14

T57. Rosie Davies: +14

59. Ursula Wilkstroem: +15

60. Smilla Soenderby: +16