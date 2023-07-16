"One of my best rounds this year" - Nelly Korda opens up about her game as she leads the indiviadual leaderboard 2023 Aramco Series London  

LPGA Tour player Nelly Korda defied rain and wind to shoot 4-under 69 and climb up to first place in the 2023 Aramco Team Series London. She advanced with a perfect round of 69 on Saturday at Centurion Golf Club, finishing with a total of 9-under par 137.

Thunder and lightning produced a 90-minute delay in the afternoon on Saturday, but nothing could stop the American from dominating the star-studded field all day.

Georgia Hall's team topped the podium, while Korda maintained her solo lead in the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-sponsored event.

Korda commented on her performance via the Ladies European Tour (LET), saying:

“It was really difficult. It’s probably the most brutal weather I have played in a really long time. I would say this was one of my best rounds this year. Yesterday when I played 15, the hole was kind of downwind and the hole was in off the left and Jason told me it was a three-shot hole for sure and there was no way I could get there in two."

She went on to talk about her driver, which helped her to play in the wind. Korda said:

“I just hit this bullet driver, I was hitting a controlled driver like a low stinger all day which was really helping me in the wind, and I got up to the ball and I just had a perfect number. I hit it really good and everything came together.

The 24-year-old added:

"It’s a lot of fun. Getting to play this type of golf occasionally is really fun where you get to be creative and hit these low stingers. I actually had a lot of fun out there, the weather may have not been too great but when you’re playing well in these rounds you get to play with a bit more creativity and a lot of fun", she added.

It is pertinent to note that the Aramco Team Series London will have its final round on Sunday, July 16.

Nelly Korda's performance at the 2023 Armaco Team Series London

Nelly Korda began the 2023 Armaco Team Series with back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes in the opening round. She carded six birdies and one bogey in the inaugural round to wrap up with a score of 68.

In the second round, Korda birdied the first hole on the front nine. However, on the back nine, she made two birdies and an eagle on the 15th along with a bogey to wrap up with a score of 69 and took five strokes lead over Nicole Garcia.

Japanese golfer Yuri Onishi settled in third place alongside Bringer Sofie with a score of under 3. Charley Hull amassed -2 after the second round and secured the fifth spot on the leaderboard along with Harm Leonie and Nuria Iturrios.

Georgia Hall finished seventh with Emma Spitz and Noora Komulainen, while Leona Maguire finished third with Casandra Alexander and Anais Meyssonnier in a three-way tie.