Sebastian Korda recently challenged his sisters Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda, both professional golfers, to a friendly competition on the green.

Korda, who is currently ranked 25th in the world, has been having a breakthrough season on the ATP tour, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open in January and his first ATP final at the Adelaide International.

Korda is not the only member of his family making waves in the sports world. His sisters Nelly and Jessica are both among the top golfers on the LPGA tour, currently ranked No. 2 and No. 42 respectively.

Sebastian took to Instagram on June 27 to share a video of him teeing off on a golf couse. He tagged his sisters Nelly and Jessica in his post and challenged them to a friendly golf competition.

"Ready for y'all @nellykorda @thejessicakorda," Sebastian wrote on Instagram.

Korda reached the semifinals of the Cinch Championships in London last week, beating English player Cameron Norrie and American player Frances Tiafoe en route. He lost to top seed Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets but showed enough promise to be considered a dark horse for Wimbledon, which starts on July 3.

Sebastian Korda shares his excitement about sister Nelly’s return to KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Sebastian Korda and Nelly Korda in PGA TOUR Championships

Sebastian Korda was thrilled to see his sister Nelly Korda return to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after a month-long break due to a back injury.

Nelly had to skip several tournaments after missing the cut at the Cognizant Founders Cup in May because of her back problems. The 24-year-old joined the 156-player field at the second major of the year, but could not make the cut at the Baltusrol Lower Course.

Nelly won her first and only major title at the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship. She has not won any LPGA Tour events this year, but she came close with six top-10 finishes in seven starts before the Founders Cup. Her last victory was at the Pelican Women’s Championship in November 2020.

Sebastian shared the LGPA Tour announcement of Nelly’s comeback and tee-off time for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on his Instagram story and called his sister the greatest of all time.

"GOAT back," Korda wrote on his Instagram story.

