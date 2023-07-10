"Trying to fight until the very end" - Leona Maguire admits that US Women's Open at Pebble Beach was 'a really tough test'

Leona Maguire competed at last week's US Women's Open held at Pebble Beach Golf Course and finished at T31 position. Although she had an amazing start to the tournament, Maguire constantly struggled with her performance as the tournament progressed.

She finished with a score of +7, 16 strokes behind the winner Allisen Corpuz. Speaking of her performance, Maguire said:

“Felt like I played some really good golf, hit some really nice shots. Overall it was a really tough test, and for the most part, I played pretty well.”

Leona Maguire added:

"I mean, it's a U.S. Open. You're always trying to fight until the very end. I don't think you're thinking in terms like (it getting away from you).”

Maguire flew to London after the US Women's Open to compete in the next Ladies European Tour event.

Leona Maguire's performance at the 2023 US Women's Open

Leona Maguire bogeyed the first hole of the 2023 US Women's Open. She soon recovered in the event, making two back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. She finished with a score of 69 after making two birdies and one bogey on the front nine and three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine on Thursday, July 6.

In the second round, Maguire struggled with her game. On the opening three holes, she made three consecutive bogeys. She bogeyed the fifth and sixth holes before birding the seventh. Leona had five bogeys on Friday's first nine holes.

Leona Maguire finished the third round with a score of 75 after making two double bogeys and two bogeys. With four bogeys, a double bogey, and a birdie, Maguire ended the fourth round with a score of 77 to settle with a score of 7-over par 295.

US Women's Open Leaderboard

Here is the 2023 US Women's Open leaderboard:

1. Allisen Corpuz: -9

T 2. Charley Hull: -6

T2. Ji Yai Shin: -6

T4. Nasa Hataoka: -3

T4. Bailey Tardy: -3

T6. Ayaka Furue: -2

T6. Hyo Joo Kim: -2

8. Hae Ram Ryu: E

T9. Rose Zhang: +1

T9. Maza Stark: +1

11. Ally Ewing: +2

12. Brooke Henderson: +3

T13. Hannah Green: +4

T13. Min Ji Park: +4

T13. Grace Kim: +4

T13. Aya Kinoshita: +4

T13. Minjee Lee: +4

T13. Xiyu Janet Lin: +4

T20. Yuka Saso: +5

T20. Ruoning Yin: +5

T20. Carlotta Ciganda: +5

T20. Lizette Salas: +5

T20. Angel Lin: +5

T20. Andrea Lee: +5

T20. Hye-Jin Choi: +5

T27. Jeongeun Lee6: +6

T27. Patty Tavatanakit: +6

T27. Gaby Lopez: +6

T27. In Gee Chun: +6

T31. Gemma Dryburgh: +7

T31. Leona Maguire: +7

T33. Aditi Ashok: +8

T33. Pajaree Anannarukarn: +8

T33. Ruixin Liu: +8

T33. Gabriela Ruffels: +8

T33. Benedetta Moresco: +8

T33. Mao Saigo: +8

T33. Mina Harigae: +8

T33. Lydia Ko: +8

T33. Azahara Munoz: +8

T33. Amy Young: +8

T33. Perrine Delacour: +8

T45. Aine Donegan: +8

T45. Bronte Law: +9

T45. Celine Boutier: +9

T48. Cheyenne Knight: +10

T48. Amari Avery: +10

T48. Chisato Iwai: +10

T48. Marina Alex: +10

T48. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +10

T53. Linn Grant: +11

T53. Da Yeon Lee: +11

T53. Miyu Sato: +11

T53. Haeji Kang: +11

T53. So Yeon Ryu: +11

T53. Dottie Ardina: +11

T59. Albane Valenzuela: +12

T59. Emma Spitz: +12

T59. Monet Chun: +12

T59. Lady Duncan: +12

T59. Brittany Lang: +12

T64. A Lim Kim: +13

T64. Haruka Kawasaki: +13

T64. Haru Nomura: +13

T64. Nelly Korda: +13

T68. Kana Mikashima: +14

T68. Ashleigh Buhai: +14

70. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +15

T71. Jenny Coleman: +16

T71. Minami Katsu: +16

73. Moriyu Jutanugarn: +19

74. Charlotte Thomas: +22

Poll : 0 votes