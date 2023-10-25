Nelly Korda x Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson x Rickie Fowler and all the other teams for the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational

The Grant Thornton Invitational is a one-of-a-kind championship that will include prominent golfers from both the LPGA Tour and the PGA Tour. The 32-player mixed team event will be played out in December and fans are excited for this new approach.

Interestingly, every team will have 2 golfers, one from the LPGA Tour and the other from the PGA Tour. The complete lineups were announced recently and the matchups are captivating. The field will include 24 of the world's top 50 ranked LPGA Tour and PGA Tour golfers. Additionally, there are 11 Major champions on the field while having a total of 141 professional victories between them.

Expand Tweet

The final 10 teams were announced recently and they will be joined by the previously revealed 6 teams competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational. We have compiled a list of every team appearing for the inaugural event below:

Nelly Korda/ Tony Finau Lexi Thompson/ Rickie Fowler Lilia Vu/ Joel Dahmen Brooke Henderson/ Corey Conners Rose Zhang/ Sahith Theegala Charley Hull/ Justin Rose Megan Khang/ Denny McCarthy Lydia Ko/ Jason Day Celine Boutier/ Harris English Andrea Lee/ Billy Horschel Mel Reid/ Russell Henley Cheyenne Knight/ Tom Hoge Madelene Sagstrom/ Ludvig Aberg Allisen Corpuz/ Cameron Champ Ruoning Yin/ Nick Taylor Leona Maguire/ Lucas Glover

Grant Thornton Invitational tournament director was excited following the announcement of the teams

Rob Hartman, the tournament director for the Grant Thornton Invitational, has worked incredibly hard to get talented golfers from both the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour. Following the announcement of the remaining teams, Rob was visibly excited and applauded the golfers featuring in the tournament.

Speaking to Golfweek, Hartman spoke about the mutual interest from everyone featuring in the inaugural event and their desire to compete together for the overall advancement of golf.

“Interest from professionals on both tours was incredibly strong, and we are thrilled with the compelling mixed teams and world-class players heading to Naples this December.”

Rob Hartman further added:

"These final 10 teams are comprised of many of the game’s rising stars, current year LPGA Tour and PGA Tour winners, and members of both the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup teams. Tournament partners, fans and our global television audience are sure to enjoy an exciting and unique three days of competition.”

The Grant Thornton Invitational has created a massive buzz on social media and is expected to get a plethora of viewers once it is televised live in December.