Netflix in contention to stream celebrity golf event featuring Formula 1 and golf stars: Report

Netflix's sports documentaries 'Drive to Survive' and 'Full Swing' have been huge hits, attracting viewers around the globe. Now, the streaming platform is preparing to organize a celebrity golf event.

According to a recent report in The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is in discussion to bag the rights for the celebrity golf event in Los Angeles, featuring Formula 1 drivers and professional golfers.

This comes on the backdrop of the company losing out to ESPN for the rights to air live sports in the United States.

Netflix is continually expanding its following and aims to enter the sports sector. In one of his interviews in 2022, Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos said:

"I’m not saying we never would do sports, but we would have to see a path to growing a big revenue stream and a big profit stream with it.”

Its rival Amazon Prime currently has the rights to stream 20 live Premier League football matches, and Netflix now wants to tighten its grip on golf and Formula 1 racing.

However, there is very little information about the golf event, with the players, match format, date, time, venue and other details yet to be announced.

Interestingly, Formula 1 stars, including Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and Charles Leclerc, have been seen playing golf in the past, and fans would be be excited to see them playing with professional golfers.

