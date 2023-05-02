“We won’t be in season 2” – Ian Poulter reveals Netflix’s 'Full Swing' Season 2 won’t feature LIV golfers

LIV golfer Ian Poulter appeared in the first season of Netflix's Full Swing. Despite being a part of the Saudi-backed series, he appeared on television because he was cast before joining the series.

Ian Poulter, who left the PGA Tour to compete in the LIV Golf, became one of the series' mainstays. His personal and professional life were both documented by the camera.

Ian Poulter was one of the deserving players chosen to be Ryder Cup captain. However, as soon as he joined the tumultuous series, everything came to an end, and he was barred from competing on the European circuit.

The Netflix series focused on the feud between the LIV Golf Tour and the PGA Tour. But not any longer. The cameras have returned to the PGA Tour players, albeit for the second season.

Ian Poulter just announced in an Instagram Q&A that he will not be returning for Season 2 of Full Swing.

One of his fans asked him:

"Will you be on Full Swing season 2 on Netflix? What did you think of season 1?"

The Englishman confirmed his absence by writing:

"Unfortunately, we won't be in season 2...I will let you work out why that would be. It's hard."

Ian Polter (Image via Instagram/@ianjamespoulter)

Full Swing by Netflix was released in February and included many of the world's greatest players, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and others.

“The LIV stuff was the best thing about Full Swing" - LIV golfer talks about the Netflix series

The most interesting aspect of Full Swing was the battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, and golfers also agreed on this. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, an unnamed LIV golfer spoke about the Netflix series and said:

“The LIV stuff was the best thing about Full Swing and it’s far from run its course, as you can see by all the headlines this league is still grabbing. But it looks like it’ll just be Tour players getting the airtime now.

“You’d think the Tour would want to back its product and make hay from the high profile the sport currently has. And you’d have to ask yourself why this is? Maybe Netflix will just feature the LIV guys at the majors," he added.

Given the success of the first season, the series will return for a second season. Tiger Woods may be a part of the upcoming season. Although it has not been confirmed, the 15-time major champion is expected to appear in Full Swing season 2.

Paul Martin, the show's producer, stated ahead of the series' debut that the door is open for Woods to be a part of the season. He stated in an interview with TalkSport:

"Every single one of them talked about how much of a hero Tiger was for them. There wasn’t a player that, when we asked that question, ‘Who did you watch growing up? Who was your hero?’ Every single one of our cast said Tiger Woods.”

Poll : 0 votes