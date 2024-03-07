Netflix’s Full Swing Season 2: All 8 episodes of the golf docuseries ranked from best to worst

The second season of Full Swing has just hit Netflix, bringing in more drama and excitement for viewers. With all eight episodes now available to binge-watch, fans will once again get an amazing insight into the challenging world of professional golfers.

Following the success of its first season, this new installment will continue to showcase the ups and downs of golfers' lives on and off the course. Each episode tells a unique story, keeping audiences entertained.

Let's look at each episode, exploring their ranking from best to worst.

Netflix’s Full Swing Season 2

#1 Episode 3- Mind Game

Episode 3 of Full Swing Season 2, titled "Mind Game," follows the stories of Joel Dahmen and Wyndham Clark.

The episode highlights Clark's big win at the US Open in 2023, his first Major victory. It also showcases Dahmen's struggles and challenges.

#2 Episode 5: In the Shadows

In the fifth episode, the spotlight shifts to the Fitzpatrick family, focusing on the golfing journey of siblings Matt and Alex.

The episode highlights the brothers' down-to-earth nature despite their career successes, showcasing their dedication on the course and humility off it.

#3 Episode 1: The Game Has Changed Part I

The first episode of Full Swing dives into the changes taking place in the golfing world, especially with the rise of LIV Golf. It focuses on Rory McIlroy, who is caught up in the PGA Tour's battle against LIV Golf.

McIlroy is unhappy about LIV golfer Brooks Koepka winning his fifth Major, to go one-up on the former. He also seems frustrated with everything outside the golf course when he only wants to focus on his game.

The episode also features Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth, highlighting moments from the 2023 PGA Championship.

#4 Episode 6: Pick Six

Episode 6 of Full Swing centres on Justin Thomas's desire to participate in the Ryder Cup. The episode also showcases Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth expressing their passion for competing in the prestigious event.

While Thomas was selected as a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup, Bradley remained on the sidelines despite his strong performances.

#5 Episode 8: All Road Leads to Rome Part II

One standout episode from Full Swing Season 2 is the finale, titled "All Roads Lead to Rome Part II." The episode centres on the Ryder Cup and the players' intense emotions.

#6 Episode 2: The Game Has Changed Part II

The second episode of Full Swing focuses on Rickie Fowler's journey in golf. It shows how he struggled with his game but eventually won the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ending his winless drought. The episode also features his wife, Allison, discussing the golfer's challenges.

Additionally, it covers the news of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour merger and includes reactions from players like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

#7 Episode 4: Prove It

In the fourth episode of Full Swing, the spotlight is on Tom Kim as he opens up on the challenges in his golfing journey. From a disappointing performance at The Masters to a commendable runner-up finish at The Open Championship, the episode shows the highs and lows experienced by the PGA Tour golfer.

#8 Episode 7: All Roads Leads to Rome Part I

In the seventh episode, the focus is on European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and his unwavering confidence in his team. It captures the significance of the biennial tournament for both teams as the golfers receive calls from their respective captains.

Additionally, the episode covers a moment between Rory McIlroy and Nicolai Hojgaard, with the young golfer preparing to make his debut at the Ryder Cup.