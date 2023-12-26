“Never gets old receiving this!!” - Matt Fitzpatrick and others share their 2024 Masters invitations with fans

On December 21, the Masters sent the players their much-coveted invitations to the championship that will take place the following year. The players immediately shared their excitement with the fans.
It is the 88th round of this iconic Masters event. Since 1934, this major has been that one golf tournament that never switches locations, with the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia always playing host. The action unfolds from April 11–14, Thursday to Sunday, where the biggest names in the sport will meet once again to win the green jacket.
Augusta National, famous for its lush greenery and challenging course, will once again host the showdown of the best golfers worldwide.
"Never gets old receiving this!!" tweeted Matt Fitzpatrick, capturing the timeless thrill of a Masters invitation.
Min Woo Lee, who finished T14 in the 2022 edition, echoed the sentiment, saying,
"Christmas came early. Work hard, & dream bigger. See you in April, Augusta."
Meanwhile, Adam Hadwin marveled at the welcome holiday surprise, stating:
"Not sure what Jessica Hadwin had planned for Christmas, but will be hard to top this!"
The stage is set for what looks to be an incredible week of golf drama with the 2024 Masters Tournament.
The 2023 Masters winner, Jon Rahm, moved to LIV Golf
Adding to the anticipation, defending champion Jon Rahm, who recently made headlines with his move to LIV Golf earlier this month, affirmed his participation in the championship.
The Green Jackets in Georgia have made it clear that any player who qualifies is welcome, and Rahm, with his historic win, has secured a perennial spot in this prestigious tournament. He won the 2023 edition with a 12-under score, beating Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka by four strokes.
Eligible players to be in the Masters 2024 field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Fred Biondi
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Nick Dunlap
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Stewart Hagestad
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russel Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Christo Lamprecht
- Bernhard Langer
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Larry Mize
- Phil Mickelson
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Erik van Rooyen
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Neal Shipley
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Jasper Stubbs
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Camilo Villegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Tiger Woods
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
As per the Mirror, up to 11 players not already exempt through other criteria are expected to join the field at the Masters next year due to their world ranking status.