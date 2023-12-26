“Never gets old receiving this!!” - Matt Fitzpatrick and others share their 2024 Masters invitations with fans

On December 21, the Masters sent the players their much-coveted invitations to the championship that will take place the following year. The players immediately shared their excitement with the fans.

It is the 88th round of this iconic Masters event. Since 1934, this major has been that one golf tournament that never switches locations, with the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia always playing host. The action unfolds from April 11–14, Thursday to Sunday, where the biggest names in the sport will meet once again to win the green jacket.

Augusta National, famous for its lush greenery and challenging course, will once again host the showdown of the best golfers worldwide.

"Never gets old receiving this!!" tweeted Matt Fitzpatrick, capturing the timeless thrill of a Masters invitation.

Expand Tweet

Min Woo Lee, who finished T14 in the 2022 edition, echoed the sentiment, saying,

"Christmas came early. Work hard, & dream bigger. See you in April, Augusta."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Adam Hadwin marveled at the welcome holiday surprise, stating:

"Not sure what Jessica Hadwin had planned for Christmas, but will be hard to top this!"

Expand Tweet

The stage is set for what looks to be an incredible week of golf drama with the 2024 Masters Tournament.

The 2023 Masters winner, Jon Rahm, moved to LIV Golf

Adding to the anticipation, defending champion Jon Rahm, who recently made headlines with his move to LIV Golf earlier this month, affirmed his participation in the championship.

The Green Jackets in Georgia have made it clear that any player who qualifies is welcome, and Rahm, with his historic win, has secured a perennial spot in this prestigious tournament. He won the 2023 edition with a 12-under score, beating Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka by four strokes.

Eligible players to be in the Masters 2024 field

Ludvig Aberg

Fred Biondi

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Nick Dunlap

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Stewart Hagestad

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russel Henley

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht

Bernhard Langer

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Jose Maria Olazabal

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Larry Mize

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Erik van Rooyen

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Neal Shipley

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Jasper Stubbs

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Camilo Villegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

As per the Mirror, up to 11 players not already exempt through other criteria are expected to join the field at the Masters next year due to their world ranking status.