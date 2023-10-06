"Never had the physical gift of hitting it naturally" - Matt Fitzpatrick explains how his success is driven by 'smart perspective'

Matt Fitzpatrick is a golf technology enthusiast. Technological tools have revolutionized the world of sports, including golf, and Fitzpatrick has found in them what it takes to stand out among his peers.

Matt Fitzpatrick's passion for the subject was clear in a video released by the DP World Tour where the 2022 US Open champion explained how he used technology and data analysis to improve his game.

According to Matt Fitzpatrick himself, this 'smart perspective' has been the path that has allowed him to have the successful career he has had to date. He said:

"I've never really had the physical gift of hitting it naturally, hitting it a long way, or consistently performing, I guess. So, I think I've tried to find my edges in other ways and this has been the area that I've gone to."

Matt Fitzpatrick calls himself "a data weirdo," and in the video published by the DP World Tour, he shows evidence of why he considers himself so.

The Englishman explains he has collected a huge amount of data on his training, which allows him to plan the areas of the game he should prepare for in any tournament, be it long shots, medium shots, putter work, etc.

Analyzing and comparing this data also allows Fitzpatrick to avoid ignoring his technical training or prioritizing one area of training to the detriment of others. In this way, he seeks and achieves comprehensiveness in his preparation. Fitzpatrick does this data analysis himself, along with his team.

As for technological tools, Fitzpatrick is no stranger to them. However, he has just begun to utilize them to their full potential.

"I had a trackman since early 17, but like never really used it to its full potential whereas now. Week in, week out, we're using it to the best possible ability that we can, so, I think that definitely gives me an advantage on practicing and how to get better," he said.

A look into Matt Fitzpatrick's professional career

Matt Fitzpatrick turned professional in 2014 and quickly excelled on the European tours. He won his first professional event in 2015, the British Masters.

From there, he won six more times on the main European tour, including two wins at the DP World Tour Championship (2016 and 2020). He also won the European Masters twice, in 2017 and 2018.

Fitzpatrick debuted on the PGA Tour in 2013 but earned his membership in 2020. At this level, he has won two tournaments, including the 2022 US Open, which is his biggest career achievement to date.

Fitzpatrick has three Ryder Cup appearances representing Europe, with one victory coming in 2023 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy.