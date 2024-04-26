“Never seen an iron like this” – Danny Lee tries Bryson DeChambeau’s 3D printed irons

Danny Lee tried hitting a few shots using Bryson DeChambeau's specially designed 3D-printed irons. The LIV golfer introduced the unique 3D-printed irons earlier this month while playing at the Masters.

DeChambeau took an early lead in the game after 36 holes with a score of under 6. However, his amazing printed irons grabbed everyone's attention.

Recently, Danny Lee was spotted playing with Bryson DeChambeau's irons during a practice session ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event. Lee was pretty impressed with the printed irons and said that he had never seen anything like that.

"Never seen an Iron like this," said Danny Lee.

LIV Golf uploaded the video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"You trying @b_dechambeau’s 3D printed irons? @Crushers_GC."

It is important to note that all the LIV golfers will tee off this week at the Adelaide event. It would be the first Saudi Circuit event after the Masters 2024.

Bryson DeChambeau fared well during the Masters with his newly printed 3D irons. He took an early lead in the game and was in contention to win the Major, but he struggled in the concluded two rounds, settling in a tie for sixth place with another LIV golfer, Cameron Smith.

Moving ahead at the LIV Golf Adelaide event, it will be interesting to see how Bryson DeChambeau will play with his 3-D printed irons.

Bryson DeChambeau reveals amazing features of his new 3D-printed irons

During the Masters 2024, Bryson DeChambeau garnered people's attention because of his 3D-printed irons, which were approved by the United States Golf Association (USGA) just ahead of the tournament.

The golfer played well at the tournament, and following Friday's round of the Masters, he revealed the features of his new irons.

Speaking of the same, DeChambeau said (via Mirror.com):

“I designed them with someone from back home, and they have just got a different curvature on the face than other equipment. Most equipment is flat. These have a different curvature on the face that allows me to have my mis-hits to go a little straighter sometimes.”

The LIV golfers will tee off on Friday, April 26, at The Grange Golf Club with the first round of the Adelaide event. The tournament will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, April 28.

Players will have a shotgun start at 11:45 a.m. AEST. Bryson DeChambeau will tee off in a group with Martin Kaymer and Dustin Johnson on the third hole, while Danny Lee will tee off on the 15th hole in a group with Scott Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma.