Bryson DeChambeau bag at Masters 2024: Irons, driver and more explored

Bryson DeChambeau is leading the 88th edition of the Masters after the first round on Thursday, April 11. The world's top golfers have assembled at the historic Augusta National Golf Course for the first Major of the season.

The tournament's first round was held on Thursday. The start was delayed for two and a half hours because of thunderstorms. Bryson DeChambeau finished seven under par and carded 65 on the first day. The 30-year-old American golfer kickstarted his round with three consecutive birdies. He later secured five more birdies in just six holes on the back nine and secured a commanding lead at the end of the day.

This is DeChambeau's eighth start at the Masters. His best performance came on his debut when he finished at T21 in 2016. DeChambeau's performance came as a surprise to everyone, as he failed to make the cut in 2022 and 2023.

Bryson DeChambeau is using golf equipment from various golf manufacturers at the 2024 Masters.

The equipment used by the American golfer at Augusta National Golf Course this year are:

Driver: Krank Formula Fire (6 degrees)

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100

Mini driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (10 degrees)

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 75g 6.5

Fairway Woods: Krank Formula Fire (13 degrees)

Irons: Avoda Prototypes (5-PW, LA Golf prototype shafts)

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (45˚, 50˚, 56˚, 60˚, LA Golf prototype shafts)

Putter: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash

Recently, DeChambeau added a new set of irons tailored to his specifications from golf brand Avoda. These irons adhere to a uniform length, akin to that of a typical seven-iron. DeChambeau shared it with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis.

After his partnership with Cobra ended last year, Bryson DeChambeau experimented with different golf brands. His coach Mike Schy reached out to Tom Bailey, owner of Avoda Golf. DeChambeau specified his desired iron features to Bailey. They opted for 3D printing to create the clubs after they learned that their desired design was not feasible.

Bryson DeChambeau opens up about his move to LIV Golf

Recently, in a press conference ahead of the 2024 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau stated why he made the move to LIV Golf. DeChambeau said:

"People can say I moved to one side, but I did it for my family and what I had in front of me at that point in time… I think my mom would have probably smacked me for not taking the deal.

"Everybody has their own prerogatives and wishes and wants, and the only thing I wish is that we can all see eye to eye on some things and that we can come back to some level playing field where we can all have some fun together."

He was reportedly given a $125 million deal by LIV Golf for five years. DeChambeau has performed well in Majors in the last few years. He secured a T-4 finish in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill last year. It was his fourth top-10 performance in Majors in the last four years.

Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot by an impressive six-stroke lead. He has had eight wins on the PGA Tour and has represented the United States in several tournaments like the Arnold Palmer Cup and the Walker Cup.