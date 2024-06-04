New father Scottie Scheffler details diaper struggles as he adjusts to parenthood: “I'm still trying to learn and be the best support I can”

Scottie Scheffler might be in Ohio for the 2024 Memorial Tournament, but his duties as a new father are not past him just yet. Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, recently announced the birth of their first child, Bennett Scheffler.

Since then, the World No. 1 golfer has also picked up new skills that are required of him to be a father. At the Memorial Tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler admitted that he is trying to provide as much support as he can at home. From diaper changes to burping his son, Scheffler is learning the ropes.

Speaking via NUCLR Golf, a golf X account, Scheffler said:

“Yeah, right now, I'm still trying to learn how to burp him and change his diaper and stuff like that, so as far as the true parenting, I'm trying to just be the best support I can at home, but, yeah, I have great resources out here and at home that we can go to for advice, and I try to seek their advice as much as possible, especially when it comes to something that I have pretty much no idea what I'm doing.”

Scheffler will have to keep his father duties aside for the weekend as he prepares to play at the 2024 Memorial Tournament. In the 2024 season alone, Scheffler has won four events on the PGA Tour, with two runner up finishes. He will be hoping to add another win to his resume.

Scheffler enters 2024 Memorial Tournament as top favorite to win

The 2024 Memorial Tournament will be a star studded one, with nine out of the top 10 golfers in the world on field. Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as the favorite to win, with odds of +360 (via CBS Sports). Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are other favorites to win the Memorial.

Following are the odds for the top ranked golfers:

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Xander Schauffele +900

Collin Morikawa +1400

Viktor Hovland +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Max Homa +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Jordan Spieth +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Byeong Hun An +5000

Tony Finau +5500

Sungjae Im +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Jason Day +6000

The 2024 Memorial Tournament, a signature event of the PGA Tour presented by Workday, will be held at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament comes just one week ahead of the third major of the year, the US Open. Viktor Hovland is the defending champion of the tournament.